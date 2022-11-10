The climate crisis is looking increasingly irreversible but here’s what we can do 

The world made a promise at the 2015 Paris climate conference, but is it being upheld?

Let’s imagine for a second. After receiving your first midterm marks you’re not very pleased. You open up the handy dandy course outline on Avenue and swing out the old calculator. You know where I’m going with this. You calculate your projected mark in the class, contingent upon your performance in the remainder of the term. You realize that despite a best-case scenario, you still may not get the grade you’re aiming for.

You’re paying the price for your negligence in the first half of the term. Since the pre-industrial era, the world’s average temperature has risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius due to centuries of negligence.

This may not seem like a lot, but every tenth of a degree is enough to have an impact on delicate natural systems that sustains life on earth. At current projections, the earth’s temperature is set to rise by 2.8 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

At the 2015 Paris Climate Conference, nations agreed to keep the global temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius (compared to preindustrial levels), and preferably under 1.5 degrees Celsius. That was the goal.

However, this year’s emissions gap report–the most comprehensive report on the world’s warming trajectory–stated that there is now “no credible pathway” to stay under the 1.5 degrees target.

The report also found that even countries’ strongest pledges would put earth on a path to increase its temperature by an alarming 2.4 degrees Celsius. This projection would threaten the lives of billions of people, largely those who contributed very little to the problem.

The world has already seen more frequent catastrophic events including record-breaking droughts in the United States, deadly floods in Pakistan and famines across East Africa. A rise by 2.4 degrees Celsius will mean that these events will continue to increase in both numbers and in magnitude.

So how exactly did we manage to screw up this badly?

It’s common knowledge that a large contributor to climate change is greenhouse gas emissions–this is also exactly where many countries are falling short. Since last year’s annual United Nations climate summit, countries have managed to decrease their projected greenhouse gas emissions for 2030 by only one lousy percent. This knocked earth’s track to stay under a safe temperature threshold by almost a full degree Celsius.

The U.N. also stated that other events have taken the world’s attention away from climate change. The war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and concerns about a global recession have all resulted in very few efforts to uphold the goal of keeping temperature increases under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If countries make good on their long-term pledges to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050, we may be able to limit the global temperature rise to 1.8 degrees Celsius. However, unlike the pledges made at the Paris conference, these long-term promises are not internationally binding agreements. In addition to varying ambitions in reaching short-term goals, many experts question the credibility of the long-term ones.

We cannot continue relying on members of the general public to participate in expensive solutions that are not feasible for economically, racially and socially disadvantaged groups.

Shifting from current projections to our goals will require nothing short of “economywide, society-wide” transformations. To get on a safer path, the world needs to immediately stop the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure, drastically expand the use of renewable energy, and invest in green transportation. The time for paper straws is long over.

Canada agreed to reduce its carbon emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 at the Paris conference. Last year, the Paris agreement asked countries to increase their targets, and Canada revisited its pledge and agreed to have emissions 40-45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. However, Canada’s emissions have increased since the Paris agreement was signed, making it the worst-performing G7 country.

Hamilton is the greenhouse gas capital in the Greater Toronto Area, with 33 percent of emissions coming from transportation. As students, the best thing we can do is to take advantage of the voices we are given and use them. Hamilton’s mayoral election was a perfect opportunity to do so, but voter turnout was only 35.38 percent of eligible voters.

The pandemic has not only shown us that reversing the effects of climate change is physically possible, but that strong, coordinated government action can successfully avert a crisis. It’s time we start treating climate change like one too.