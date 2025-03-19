The Grind Market celebrates local talent

Support local and grab a treat at The Grind’s second market, featuring over 15 student vendors

T he Grind, McMaster University’s campus coffee spot, will host its second student-run market on March 25, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event was founded by Margaret Qin, a third-year human behaviour student, Union Market employee and jewelry maker. The market provides a platform for students to connect and sell their work.

The market offers a variety of student-made goods, including jewelry, candles and service-based offerings.

“We have candles, lots of jewelry. So, earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets. I have a component where we started doing something called service-based vendors,” said Qin.

The second market builds on the success of the first, which took place on Jan. 28, 2025.

The service-based vendors include student business owners who sell on-site services. There are 22 confirmed vendors, including four service-based vendors. These services include live tarot readings, live drawings, henna and a live poet.

“My first service vendor I had was a live poet and so she brought her typewriter with her. She set up and you would sit down with her, have a chat with her and she writes you a poem right there,” said Qin.

The idea for the market came from Qin’s experience selling her own jewelry.

“I remember where all my nerves were; going out to art crawls by myself, bringing a table with me, everything,” said Qin.

After facing challenges with outdoor markets in the winter, she wanted to find an alternative for student vendors during colder months.

“After homecoming and after the other events happened, looking at the next couple of months of the winter, it was a little harder to find events,” said Qin.

She spoke with her manager at Union Market and pitched the idea for The Grind Market in November 2024.

“I asked him for that one chance. I said, ‘Just let me try this. Let me see how this can go,’” said Qin.

Once she received approval, she planned the event from November to the first market in January and is now preparing for its second iteration in March.

The Grind Market prioritizes financial accessibility for student entrepreneurs.

“There's no cost to vendors. There's nothing that they have to pay, it's entirely free. We don't take any money that they make, all their money is theirs,” said Qin.

There's no cost to vendors. There's nothing that they have to pay, it's entirely free. We don't take any money that they make, all their money is theirs. Margaret Qin, Founder

The Grind Market

By removing the financial barrier of fees for vendors, Qin aims to make it easier for students to participate and succeed.

For Qin, the best part of The Grind Market is the sense of community it creates.

“Sales is one thing, but to just be in a space—it’s warm there, like you feel all connected and you can look at other people's art . . . You're just amazed,” said Qin.

Sales is one thing, but to just be in a space—it’s warm there, like you feel all connected and you can look at other people's art . . . You're just amazed. Margaret Qin, Founder

The Grind Market

The market also aims to create a welcoming environment for first-time vendors.

“I can now extend this branch and have stuff covered so new vendors might not even have to go through bringing your table and having to set it up . . . These are my first-timers. I'm gonna check on them, I'll stop by every hour, see how they're doing,” said Qin.

The Grind Market is an opportunity for student vendors and attendees to be inspired by others' entrepreneurial journeys and support small businesses.

As the second market approaches on March 25, people are encouraged to attend and discover student creators. Updates can be found on The Grind's Instagram or Qin's business Instagram page.