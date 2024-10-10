The HOCO-FOMO

Amidst the hype of HOCO, resisting the pressure of FOMO may be the most valuable experience of all

By: Ardena Bašić

Opinion Contributor

H omecoming, often referred to as HOCO, is one of the most hyped-up events of the university back-to-school season. While intended to kick-off the football season, many students use it as an opportunity to become more ingrained into the campus community, bolster school culture and have fun before the busy year ahead.

Yet, amidst the excitement and celebration, many students can feel an immense amount of pressure to participate in this and other events lest they be subject to FOMO.

At McMaster, HOCO celebrations transform the campus and surrounding area into a sea of maroon and grey, with parades and parties bringing students together to kick off the school year.

While controversies and concerns about HOCO have come up in recent years, the overall aim is to bolster student culture as opposed to instigating trouble. This year in particular, McMaster focused on bringing back the fun to campus, planning attractions including concerts, foam parties and of course the football game. MSU President Jovan Popovic explained that the aims of the planned activities were to make HOCO a mainstream event and keep students on campus and away from neighbourhood streets.

With these highly anticipated events also comes FOMO, the fear of missing out, which can be impactful on multiple areas of university life. Specifically for HOCO, social media posts, on-campus conversations and the general atmosphere of the weekend can make the pressure to participate overwhelming. With over 75% of students experiencing FOMO in general, it's no wonder it can lure students into these events that they otherwise might not be interested in.

This pressure can have negative impacts on students' well-being.

For example, those who feel compelled to attend events that don't align with their interests or comfort levels may experience anxiety, stress, or a sense of inauthenticity. In addition, the overall experience of FOMO can lead to decreases in overall motivation, significant anxiety and other health issues and poor behaviours.

All things considered, its crucial for students to learn and remember that the university experience is a unique, non-standard one that should be tailored to each individual. While HOCO may be a highlight for some, it's perfectly valid to opt out or find alternative ways to celebrate that better align with your values and interests.

For the future homecomings, students should take time to reflect on their personal values and priorities and whether it will actually constitute a fun and fulfilling time for them. In addition, the confidence to communicate these decisions without pressure to conform to others is vital in staying true to one's self unique and personal values.

Learning to resist the FOMO pressure is valuable beyond just HOCO. By making conscious choices about how best to spend your time and energy, you develop self-awareness and confidence that will serve you well throughout your academic career and beyond.

In fact, research clearly shows that the more work one does on developing these attributes during young adulthood, the higher their self-esteem. In turn, this will support the rest of one's university life and beyond.

While this year's and future HOCOs will undoubtedly create memories for many, it's essential to remember that your university experience is yours to shape. Whether you choose to participate in HOCO festivities or your own alternative activities, what matters most is that your choices reflect your authentic self.

By staying true to your values and interests, you'll not only navigate both HOCO and other events with greater ease but also cultivate personal growth that will last long after your degree is earned.