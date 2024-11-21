The MSSA brings Sudanese culture to McMaster

Newly formed McMaster Sudanese Student Association blends advocacy with community through a night of shai and wanasa

In its first official year of operation, the McMaster Sudanese Student Association hosted its Shai x Wanasa event. On Nov. 13, 2024, in the Burke Science Building, students gathered for a evening of games, Sudanese refreshments and conversation.

The MSSA is a student club that aims to empower and build the McMaster Sudanese community. Leen Elshikh is one of the two co-presidents of this association and highlighted the importance of club's recent ratification as a Sudanese student.

"I mean as a Sudanese person myself . . . there's this identity crisis, because some of us come in different shapes and colours obviously. But some of us have always felt like we're not African enough or Black enough to fit in with that side of the community. At the same time, we're also considered Middle Eastern and there is a lot of internal racism within the Middle Eastern community, so you don't fully feel accepted there either ... so it's honestly just great to see our community come together and build a home away from home at Mac," said Elshikh.

Elshikh recalled the tough beginning stages of the club's formation to truly gather the Sudanese community at McMaster. "It was tough last year, especially because I was not very well connected in the Sudanese community personally . . . also, we didn't have a big following, we weren't ratified, we didn't have the resources to build ourselves up so Sudanese people couldn't find us," said Elshikh.

Where as now, Elshikh has witnesses the club's current expansion and positive reception to their events. "I don't know what happened this year but I'm very thankful and very happy. Our events have been really, really big . . . Wednesday [Shai x Wanasa event] was over 60 people and that was shocking to me. I didn't even know there were 60 Sudanese people on campus that is crazy," said Elshikh.

"That's what Sudanese people call tea, we call it shai. And wanasa is what we call conversation," said Elshikh when asked about the title of the event. Traditional Sudanese tea was served at the event and baked goods that are normally enjoyed with it.

The event began with conversation among attendees to get to know each other. "A lot of people are first years and they really want to get to know people who look like them . . . so we gave them an opportunity to do that and then the rest of the time was trivia games," said Elshikh.

"Another thing I love about this club is we've also been integrating advocacy through our work in the club," expressed Elshikh.

One way the MSSA displayed their integration of advocacy was through a trivia game where participants guess the cost of items shown. "The prices of a lot of things in Sudan have gone up exponentially in the past year because of the war and because of a lack of access to resources. So we thought playing this game — yes, it's a game and people get to guess and have fun and work together in teams — but it was also a way to raise awareness," said Elshikh.

The McMaster Sudanese Student Association also provided a credit and debit card machine to allow participants to voluntarily donate. "We are working with a charity that's called Sadagaat Ontario. It is a Sudanese charity and they're working to help people in Ontario raise money and send it to Sudan in a way that's actually actionable," said Elshikh.

The night ended with a Jeopardy game where students were divided into two teams.

"We played a game of jeopardy . . . people got to remember things about when they used to live in Sudan and what they used to eat and where they used to go and stuff like that," said Elshikh. "Just to end it off on a light note and bring that semblance. We always want to end it off with community, we hope that people leave and think yes we did hear about some hard things but in the end we still have community."

Elshikh encourages students to become more educated on other cultures and diversify their McMaster experience. "Step outside of the same ideas and the same things that you're used to and learn something new. Learn about a new culture, learn about a new tradition, go to a club's event that you have no idea about simply to learn and to support and to just grow as a person and be more culturally aware," said Elshikh.

This club represents a beautiful culture that is working towards increased visibility at McMaster and bringing together its community. "For Sudani students at Mac I want to let them know they're not alone. I want to let them know that this is a space for them," expressed Elshikh.

The MSSA looks forward to continue bringing Sudanese culture to McMaster. Learn about a new culture or appreciate your own through the McMaster Sudanese Student Association's Instagram. Stay tuned for more culturally immersive and educational events!