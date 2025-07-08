Venue shift leads to overcrowding at McMaster Black Grad

Logistical hurdles at McMaster’s 4th Black Grad highlight the expanding needs of the Black student community

M cMaster’s Black Student Success Center hosted its 4th Annual Black Excellence Graduation Celebration on May 20, 2025. The event, a key celebration of academic achievement, cultural pride and community, encountered significant challenges this year stemming from logistical issues related to its venue and growing attendance.

One of the most notable changes to this year’s Black Grad was the shift in venue. Last year, the graduation ceremony was held at the FirstOntario Concert Hall, which offered ample space for both the ceremony and guests. The venue also provided an academic procession, a key feature of the event, where graduates traditionally walk across the stage to receive their recognition.

This year, the event was moved to the fourth floor of the Hub, a significantly smaller space that could not accommodate the growing number of attendees.

Concerns were raised about the event and the resources available to support the expanding Black student community.

3rd annual Black Grad at FirstOntario Concert Hall

C/O Abigail Samuels

This year's Black Grad at the Hub

C/O Abigail Samuels

Faith Ogunkoya, manager of the Black Student Success Centre, stated in an email that the venue change was primarily due to funding constraints. The FirstOntario Concert Hall, while offering ample space, came with high operational costs that the BSSC could no longer afford this year. “While the FirstOntario Concert Hall is beautiful, it's quite costly and comes with significant operational constraints,” Ogunkoya stated.

Last year, the graduation ceremony shared the FirstOntario Concert Hall with another convocation ceremony in an effort to reduce costs. Ogunkoya shared how, despite the intention to offer a more accessible and cost-effective space, the venue change led to a host of logistical issues and ultimately explored campus-based locations. “The Hub offered a more flexible, community-oriented environment aligned with our evolving goals and available resources,” stated Ogunkoya.

The overcrowding in the Hub left many attendees standing throughout the ceremony. Stephen DeCordova, McMaster Students Union vice-president (education) and graduating student, shared that his pregnant sister-in-law had to leave halfway through the ceremony due to a lack of seating. “There was a sizeable portion of guests who were standing,” DeCordova said, confirming that there was no overflow room or livestreaming option available.

The growing Black student population at McMaster has led to an increasing demand for spaces like Black Grad, and this year’s event highlighted the ongoing limitations of the current venues. The BSSC, launching its service in 2021 and operating on campus since 2022, has been integral in providing mentorship, culturally relevant services and programming for Black students.

Abigail Samuels, a fifth-year Life Sciences student and photographer for both the third and fourth Black Grad celebrations, discussed how the BSSC has seen a marked increase in demand. “The BSSC has a physical space, and the number one complaint is [that] it’s not big enough. We’re maxed out of space,” said Samuels.

According to the McMaster Student Affairs 2023-2024 Annual Report, there was a 31.67 per cent increase in appointments, a 128.7 per cent increase in registrants for workshops and webinars and a 50 per cent increase in total visits to the BSSC lounge. These statistics reflect the growing need of the expanding community of Black students.

Ogunkoya acknowledged the community’s concerns, explaining that, while the decision was made in the spirit of community and financial prudence, it didn’t work entirely as planned. “We were deeply moved to see that demand exceeded our capacity. Some students and families were understandably disappointed,” Ogunkoya stated.

BSSC Faith Ogunkoya making keynote speech at 4th annual Black Grad

C/O Abigail Samuels

3rd annual Black Grad academic procession

C/O Abigail Samuels

The venue constraints also limited the traditional elements of the ceremony. The academic procession, a traditional and highly anticipated part of the event, was eliminated this year due to space constraints. Instead, the graduates stood and placed their Kente stoles around their own necks. While the Kente stole ceremony retains significant cultural meaning, many students felt the shift lacked the formality and grandeur of previous years.

“Students were told to stand up, face their parents, and put their Kente stoles on…It was disappointing because Black Graduation has become something that people really look forward to,” said Samuels, while still acknowledging the symbolic but less formal alternative.

A Kente stole is a traditional garment typically worn during graduation ceremonies to represent African heritage, struggle, solidarity and achievement. In 2023, McMaster Daily News described the third annual Black Grad, where graduates walked the stage and had their Kente stoles placed on them with pride, accompanied by “fierce cheers” from attendees.

Samuel has also noted the lack of attendance of the University's administration.

3rd annual Black Grad commencement and Kente stole hooding

C/O Abigail Samuels

4th annual Black Grad graduate

C/O Abigail Samuels

Students like DeCordova and Samuels, who were among the first to experience the BSSC in its early stages in 2021, reflected on the disappointment of many students. “After seeing last year’s event — how big, how grandiose and amazing it was — it made some people feel like they didn’t get the opportunity to have what they imagined,” said DeCordova.

Despite these challenges, the sense of community and the event’s significance were not lost on attendees. DeCordova shared that while the event did not match the scale of previous years, it was still meaningful. “It was still an enjoyable experience, but I think a lot of that enjoyment did come from the fact that I was surrounded by a lot of people that I’ve been with for the past four years. They’ve seen me grow,” DeCordova said with optimism.

“Black Grad is so much more than just a ceremony. It’s about community, it’s about coming together to celebrate our shared struggles and triumphs. But it’s clear that the event needs to evolve as the community grows,” said Samuels.

As the university continues to see an increase in Black students, there is a clear need for larger, more suitable venues to host such significant events.

Ogunkoya emphasized that the BSSC would be taking the feedback seriously, especially regarding space and logistics. “We are now reflecting deeply on how to hold this celebration in a way that honours intimacy, inclusion, and financial responsibility,” she stated. The BSSC is continuing to explore on-campus options such as the University’s gymnasium that could accommodate future graduations.