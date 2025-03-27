Volleyball star Seth O'Brien named to OUA All-Rookie Team

O'Brien shined in his first year for the Marauders, but he still has more he wants to accomplish

O n Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025, rookie men’s volleyball star and first-year commerce student Seth O’Brien was named to the OUA All-Rookie Team. The team comprises some of the best rookies from the OUA season.

O’Brien, an opposite hitter, finished with the second-highest number of kills and points for the team.

“Making OUA First Team rookie honours hit home and made me realize that the opportunities I got to show were for a purpose. It was a great feeling to know all the hard [work] paid off and went towards something,” said O’Brien.

Earlier in the season, O’Brien spoke to The Silhouette after performing greatly at competitions shortly after joining the team. Reflecting on where he began and his journey up until now, he commented on how far he has come.

“I said I wanted to go out there and show my abilities. The progression I’ve seen from myself was something I didn’t expect was going to happen. Being able to progress from that first interview we had to now making First Team All-Rookie OUA honours was definitely something I didn’t have in mind, especially going from starting a few games to now being one of the main starters,” said O’Brien.

The Marauders men’s volleyball team did not finish this season with eight wins to 12 losses and fell short of winning their fourth OUA title in a row. But O’Brien looks back at his first year with the team as a great experience.

“To get in the gym and play, practise and socialize with the team was amazing. To be a part of such a great group, as much as we fell short of our goal, meant a lot to me. I can confidently say this year was my favourite year for sports and I’ve been playing sports since I was four. I love these guys,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien looks forward to returning to the court next year and improving his technique. He especially wants to be a better mentor for next year’s rookies.

“Moving to second year, helping the new guys come in, being more of a role model would be something I’d love to do. On the physical side of the game, I’d like to play smarter in terms of the shots I take and where I hit my serves. This summer I am going to focus on hitting the correct shots,” said O’Brien.

Reflecting on the season, O’Brien said the sense of camaraderie felt on the team is unlike anything he has experienced before.

“Our team this year, we were all so close and shared so many bonds . . . This has been the best team I’ve probably ever been on,” said O’Brien.

To sum up his season, O’Brien had one word that he felt best described the year he had: cohesiveness. Coming off a great rookie season, O’Brien is prepared to be a focal point of the team for next year. When asked if there’s any pressure that comes with it, he said he is not going to back down.