When You’re Not ‘Out’ at Home: McMaster as a Chosen Family 

Because sometimes, the first place you feel seen isn’t your childhood home; it’s a late-night study room, a club meeting, or a friend who simply calls you by the right name.

F or many 2SLGBTQIA+ students, the first place they ever feel safe being themselves isn't home—it's here, at McMaster.

Coming out isn’t always a big announcement or a milestone moment. For some, it’s a quiet decision to correct someone’s pronouns in class. For others, it’s something that doesn’t happen at all; not while they’re still living under their parents’ roof, or while they’re financially dependent on a family that wouldn't understand where they're coming from.

In these cases, McMaster isn’t just a school; it becomes a sanctuary. But while McMaster can offer safety, growth, and affirmation, it still has work to do to fully support the queer students who depend on it.

For closeted or semi-closeted students, campus life can offer a quiet kind of liberation. You’re no longer being watched constantly. You get to choose who you are: your name, your clothes, your people. And those people matter.

Finding a chosen family on campus can be a lifeline, not just emotionally, but in a very real, practical sense. It might be the friend who walks you home after a late club meeting, not because you asked, but because they just want you to feel safe. It might be the professor who doesn’t pause when using your correct pronouns, making you feel seen in an academic space that often feels rigid and impersonal. Or maybe it’s the upper-year mentor who’s lived through the same fears, the same double life, and reminds you, just by existing, that it gets better.

Finding a chosen family on campus can be a lifeline, not just emotionally, but in a very real, practical sense.

These relationships can be more than comforting; they can be transformative. They can allow students to begin rewriting their self-worth outside of rejection, silence, or fear. In a world that often tells people to shrink themselves, chosen family gives them space to expand.

While McMaster offers many 2SLGBTQIA+ clubs and community resources to help build these connections, the most powerful moments can often happen outside structured spaces.

It’s in those dorm-room conversations where someone opens for the first time. It’s the quiet solidarity of a late-night bubble tea run after a hard day. It’s the everyday rituals—walking to class together, swapping stories, being known—that make students feel rooted in who they are. These moments matter because they shift a student's sense of belonging from conditional to unconditional.

While McMaster is a safe space, structural support has to match social support. Gender-inclusive housing,, name-change policies that don’t require legal documents and 2SLGBTQIA+-competent mental health services need to be more than just ideas floating around; they need to be accessible realities.

Beyond campus, the city of Hamilton plays a role in not being fully accepting. For students who can’t be out at home, having welcoming cafés, 2SLGBTQIA+ friendly events and community support groups off-campus matters. While Hamilton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ scene is growing, it still lacks the consistency and safety of more visibly progressive cities.

“I avoid holding hands or PDA with my girlfriend in fear of being called out or harassed. Hamilton is a bit if a sketch which is why I have this fear" says a student anonymously sharing their experience over Reddit.

Pride is often framed as a celebration of love, and it is. But for many McMaster students, it’s also about survival. It’s about love that doesn’t come from parents or partners, but from the family we build when we’re finally free to breathe.