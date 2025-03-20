Who were we before slavery?

Despite the impacts of slavery that still permeate today, the richness of Black history deserves to be platformed and taught

A s a Black person, when I was younger, I never questioned who we were before slavery. However, I had a general understanding that most people, including myself, saw Black history largely through the lens of slavery, its repercussions and the decades of institutionalized and systemic racism that followed.

As I grew older, I began to question this narrative and way of thinking, especially as I became increasingly drained by the constant stream of racist content and controversial debates in the news and on social media.

These debates often force people to relive and explain the pain they’ve endured to ignorant audiences who refuse to understand that we don’t want to live with this reality. Yet, we are forced to learn it, endure it and overcome it, only to explain it again and again.

Even when it wasn’t blatant racism, the ongoing discussions about issues like racial disparities in health care, beauty industries or employment felt exhausting. While extremely important, I felt these conversations would continue to go in circles without addressing the root issue: education about Black history, or rather, the lack thereof.

Education boards and universities must reflect the crucial perspectives that only Black people or people of colour can provide. If an educational institution is to adequately deliver education about marginalized communities, it is essential that it includes marginalized voices.

Misunderstandings and a lack of awareness of Black history highlight an education system that overlooks these vital topics in primary, secondary and post-secondary education. Correcting misrepresented history and integrating accurate, comprehensive accounts of Black and BIPOC experiences could shift these often polarizing debates toward a more informed, constructive dialogue that fosters understanding and empathy.

Many Western countries profited from slavery and to this day profit from the work of immigrants. The enduring consequences have left other countries economically disadvantaged following the era of colonialism. Yet, the knowledge of how our ancestors survived before these traumatic events is rarely discussed or acknowledged. Why is this important history so often left out of mainstream conversations?

Black history, both before and after slavery, is vast. Its influence continues to shape the world today in countless ways.

Including Black history before slavery in education could help humanize Black communities by shifting the narrative from one of pity to one of strength and depth. It would show just how devastating the impact of slavery was, highlighting the rich cultures and histories that were interrupted.

The more Black history is omitted from education, the more I question whether there is genuine intent to create change. Black history should not be confined to Black people; it is part of the broader history of humanity and must be taught to everyone. A country that profits off a community’s culture and boasts diversity should teach the full history.

Including this history would help us better understand concepts like cultural appropriation versus cultural appreciation. It would create a space for other BIPOC communities to also share their histories. Canada, as a diverse nation, is home to vastly different lived experiences based on race, and this diversity is not accurately reflected in the education system.

History is essential because it shapes our present. Without understanding our history—its beliefs, systems and laws—we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. Slavery and colonization left deep scars on BIPOC communities, dismantling Black culture in profound ways—economically, systemically and culturally.

But what was taken from us? How did our ancestors live before slavery? What were the beauty standards? What religions did we practice? How was wealth measured, and who was considered wealthy?

These questions should be explored in more classrooms at all levels of education—not only in Black history courses but across various disciplines. This is not just to uplift or educate Black students, but to offer a new perspective to non-Black communities and highlight the beauty of Black cultures that existed before they were nearly erased by the colonial period.

It is time to make these discussions more productive and less divisive.