Why are students gambling more?

Perhaps thought to only affect older individuals, gambling is increasingly taking hold of students and young people alike

T he idea of cigarette advertising to Generation Z is unheard of, yet I urge you to try and watch any sporting event without noticing online gambling advertisements. From FanDuel to PokerStars, it's inescapable. Although gambling on sports has long been around, betting on sports has become even more common in recent years, especially online.

In the case of cigarettes, advertisements have been banned in Canada since 1989. For gambling, however, your favourite celebrity, athlete or even YouTuber may be telling you to download a betting app with their code.

Even though the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario updated its marketing regulations in 2024, stating that no advertisements can be promoted by influencers that are likely to be associated with children, gambling advertisements are still more prevalent than ever.

Gambling advertisements affirm the mentality of most problem gamblers, as many flaunt the idea that gambling and winning big is one of the best feelings in the world. For example, one FanDuel advertisement compares normal good feelings to the so-called number one feeling of winning big.

One could draw a parallel with vaping and online gambling. Even with regulation, vaping has increased significantly in minors and young adults. With gambling, it is no different.

Companies can still use celebrities to promote their app that is not directly tied to entertaining minors, while making the process to sign up take no more than 30 minutes. The consequence? Increased rates of online gambling in university and high school students alike in Canada since 2020.

Students have been found to have higher rates of problem gambling, and this rate has only increased in recent years. The chances of seeing someone betting on sports with their phone continues to rise. Not to mention the limitless ways to bet that exist, including the parlay, which seems to be among the most popular forms of betting among young people.

The parlay allows people to string multiple bets along in different games, substantially increasing their potential winnings while further building dependency.

Why is this increase in online gambling among students and young adults concerning? The reason is that people who bet on sports are much more likely to delve into casino gambling and develop addictions later in life.

Now, I do not believe that a ban on sports gambling would be the most effective way to combat this concerning trend. However, increased regulations on gambling advertisements should be implemented. Gambling, especially online and on sports, is on the rise, and if we do nothing, this trend could significantly impact members of our generation in the future as it opens doors to other, more dangerous forms of gambling.