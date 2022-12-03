Why Universities need to better inform their students on the fees that they pay

How making students more aware of the supplementary fees they must pay allows them to take advantage and be more mindful of them

A popular saying that individuals like to throw around every now and then is that university or college is a scam. Personally, I believe there are many benefits to receiving a university level education if you have the funds for it. It improves your quality of life in different capacities if one has the privilege to do so.

What seems to give the concept of university and college this “scam” persona, is the tuition one must pay in order to receive their degree.

I do think that McMaster should do a better job of making its students more aware of what exactly they are paying for so that no one is blindly paying a fee for an amenity or insurance, for example, that they were not aware of and do not need.

Whether it be through memes or a lengthy rant post, some students have expressed that they feel as though they are being scammed, and that the costs of fees as well as the amount of fees needed to be paid are questionable.

As students, it is difficult to stay on top of every minor detail, thus, universities need to implement a better way of explicitly stating what we pay for and what we can opt out of.

Back in September, I almost missed the announcement that one of my classes posted, stating we had until the middle of the month to opt out of the e-textbook they had provided for us on Avenue. As someone who rarely buys their textbooks directly from the Campus Store, I ran for this opportunity as it is an added cost that I absolutely do not need.

Another good way to not drain your bank account is to take full advantage of your student status. Many places offer discounts to students attending university. This ranges from amazon prime memberships, grocery store discount days and technology discounts. You can keep yourself aware of many more offers through the platform Unilife.

Being a university student has many associated costs. This does not only include tuition but many other things that are essential for the lifestyle one wishes to pursue. For example, gym fees, transportation fees, entertainment costs, groceries etc.

For McMaster students, we are only able to opt out of health and dental coverage at the moment. So, what about the other supplementary fees? While we cannot opt out of any of those, we can take full advantage of their benefits.

For example, a mandatory fee that every full-time undergraduate student pays is the Athletics and Recreation fee. So why pay for an extra membership when you already pay for access to the Pulse Fitness Centre?

Universities should make greater efforts to inform their students about what supplementary fees they are paying. In doing so, students will be more likely to take advantage of these extra amenities and services that they are being offered and thus they will also benefit from the situation.