For fifth year player Amy Stinson, keeping a defensive mindset wil l keep the McMaster women’s basketball team winning games as they look to end the OUA season on a high



T he McMaster women’s basketball team has seen results less than what they had hoped for so far this season. They currently sit with a record of 10 wins and six losses in the Ontario University Athletics season, but have picked up in form after a losing streak.

The team’s losing streak began on Nov. 22, 2024 when the Marauders lost to the University of Ottawa Gee Gees. This was the first of five consecutive losses, before losing to Carleton University, Queen’s University, University of Guelph and Brock University.

Fifth year player Amy Stinson spoke about why the team struggled to win games during this time, “We had a rough stretch there for a bit starting in Ottawa. Then we were on a bit of a losing streak. Most of that was just attributed to our defense. So that's been a focus for us the last few games,” said Stinson.

After the series of losses, the Marauders found themselves back on track after winning against the University of Waterloo on Jan. 18, 2025. Emily Frankovic and Grace Ammendolia led the Marauders performance, scoring 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Marauders continued winning when they faced the Algoma University Thunderbirds on Jan. 20. The game finished with a score of 90 to 64.

On Jan. 25, the Marauders took on the University of Toronto Varsity Blues. The team came away with a convincing win, ending the game with a score of 86 to 49. To ensure the win, Stinson recalled the teams dedication to an effective defense after halftime.

“The first half I don't think our defensive effort was completely up to par. So at halftime we were like, all right, we've got to lock in here, focus, play this game like you would like to play your last basketball game, we need to bring this defensive intensity,” said Stinson.

The Marauders held the Blues to only 18 points total in the second half of play. Stinson highlighted how the team’s focus on defense in the second half helped them succeed.

“The second half, it was just there and the offense was seamless because of that defensive side. We're getting steals. Everyone was getting touches, defensively and offensively. It was a really good team win last night, and that came because of our defensive effort,” said Stinson.

The team has only five games before they enter the OUA playoffs, in what will likely be Stinson’s final season with the Marauders. As the season winds down, Stinson reflected on what it will take for the Marauders to finish strong.

“Honestly, when we are having fun playing basketball and we're playing together, we call it point and smile games because someone will score and we point at the person who passed to us. When we play those kinds of games and we're together and constantly lifting each other up on the court, that's the kind of basketball that we succeed with. So, the effort piece is one, the defensive piece is one, but it's just the togetherness that I really think helps us succeed,” said Stinson.

The women’s basketball team will take on Brock University in their next game on Feb. 8, 2025 as they take on their remaining games ahead of this year's OUA playoffs.