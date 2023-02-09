Body positivity at Pulse

Gym culture often emphasizes weight loss as its ultimate goal, but with the revitalization of McMaster’s new gym, The Pulse, is body positivity possible?

Work out trends, diet fads and gym advertisements usually all portray the same message. The message being that fitness and health look a certain way. In many cases, the message is that one’s body needs to change.

To many people, public fitness areas reinforce this idea. Gyms can oftentimes become a place that causes people to compare themselves to others. Those who don’t fit society’s version of a healthy body may be left to feel uncomfortable in these situations.

McMaster’s new building of The Pulse, a gym on campus, has brought in a wide array of new students. The new gym offers new spaces, new workout classes, and new equipment.

Many students have been enjoying the newly improved gym, including 3rd year student Amanda Round. She uses The Pulse on a regular basis.

“The physical benefits go without saying, but I like going with friends, it really helps with my mental health,” said Round.

The physical benefits and the social benefits of a university gym can be great motivators to pursue fitness. But this can be overshadowed due to lack of body positivity amongst the fitness community, as well as uncomfortable feelings by students.

This problem can be identified by many gym goers, including 4th year Biochemistry Justin Alvarado. Justin is also a part of The Pulse’s staff, but he identifies that the marketing for gyms can be very non inclusive.

“As a whole, I don’t think the fitness industry is inclusive enough to all body sizes. While many gyms have improved the environment they create to become more inclusive, I believe more marketing is needed to cater to all body types and sizes,” said Alvarado.

The idea that the gym is a place to move your body, and not just a place to lose weight or train to look a certain way may be more helpful in making the gym more inclusive. Though it seems that through time the fitness industry may be changing this idea.

“I have noticed a shift in fitness and gym media that doesn’t really touch upon body size and weight loss but instead highlights general benefits of the gym such as general physical and mental benefits as well as community,” said Alvarado.

With this in mind, it seems as though McMaster has also taken steps in the direction of working to make the gym more inclusive. There are now numerous workout classes, which may help students to become more comfortable in the gym and with working out.

There is also an improved women’s only section, which can help female identifying students in feeling more comfortable using the gym. As gyms tend to be male dominated, these spaces can help these students in having a better attitude when attending the gym.

“I really like that they have a women’s section as well. I think that really helps get more women to the gym, especially those that don’t feel comfortable working out in a co-ed environment due to personal or cultural reasons,” said Round.

The Pulse has also dropped its old dress code. This can also be helpful in ideas of body positivity, as wearing what is most comfortable can help people in feeling confident in the gym.

“I think it's really important that people work out in what they’re comfortable with and what makes them feel empowered whether that's a sports bra or being covered head to toe,” said Round.

Overall, it seems as though McMaster has taken strides in making The Pulse inclusive of all students. Though in order to make change in raising ideas of positivity, it seems it is up to students and the fitness industry to shift the mindset that fitness is a one size fits all mold.