Women's curling team places at U Sports

Despite a strong in the national competition, McMaster women's curling feel short of their aspirations

A fter placing second in the Ontario University Athletics championships, the McMaster University women’s curling team took their game to U Sports nationals hosted in New Brunswick from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16 by the University of New Brunswick.

The team was led by head coach John Gregory after an accomplished previous season with the Marauders.

This year’s roster was composed of a vast array of players in various years. Veteran athletes, including sixth-year Madelyn Warriner and third-year Anastasia Cornea, were paired with three sophomores, Clara Dissanayake, Evelyn Robert and Sydney Taylor, to round out the team.

Warriner, Cornea, Dissanayake and Robert all have previous U Sports experience.

Following last year’s fifth-place finish in the U Sports competition, the team was looking to improve their performance and finish with better results.

As the U Sports tournament started off, the Marauders opened with a tough loss against the University of Waterloo on Mar. 12. However, the team would redeem themselves on the second day of the tournament with a win against Mount Allison University and the OUA title holders Laurentian University.

The third day of the competition saw McMaster splitting their games, winning against the host team, the University of New Brunswick, but losing against Dalhousie University.

The team's final matches in the nationals would see the Marauders face an ultimatum. After their loss to the University of Alberta, the team would need a win against the University of Victoria to advance to the tournament’s semifinals.

The Marauders were unable to do so, with their loss of 7-5 against the Victoria Vikes ending the team's season as they finished fifth to end the tournament.

With the final result mirroring their performance from the previous year, the team will likely look to improve in the off season to achieve their podium finish dreams in next year’s U Sports.