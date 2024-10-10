McMaster's downtown Hamilton 10 Bay Residence has opened to undergraduate students, despite being originally intended for graduate students

M cMaster's new 30-storey downtown residence building on 10 Bay Street, known for its modern design and student-focused amenities, was initially intended as a residence for graduate students only. Beginning this year, it is now open to undergraduate students.

In an email statement to the Silhouette, Jason Bianchi, the residence manager of 10 Bay Street, stated that the decision was made in an effort to provide more housing options in an increasingly insecure student housing market. "Our goal is to provide more safe and supportive housing options for all students," stated Bianchi.

Since opening in September 2023, the residence has had low occupancy rates. According to The Hamilton Spectator, 10 Bay Street had difficulty filling its rooms earlier this year due to issues regarding water quality, privacy and maintenance. High rent prices were also seen as unsustainable for many students, raising concerns about the residence's long-term viability.

McMaster made efforts to address each issue, and the residence was completed in the spring of 2024.

As McMaster's enrollment continues to grow, so does the need for more student housing. Whether 10 Bay's opening to undergraduates will resolve its vacancy issue remains to be seen, but Bianchi did state that an unspecified number of undergraduates have already moved in. "We now have a number of undergraduates living at 10 Bay, and we hope more will consider it as time goes on," stated Bianchi.

Bianchi expressed optimism about the residence's ability to build a strong sense of community. In addition to academic study spaces, a fitness centre and lounges, 10 Bay has introduced a variety of social programs to engage students. The residence also has a shuttle service running Monday to Thursday, providing direct transportation from 10 Bay to campus.

Bianchi also stated that integrating graduate and undergraduate students has yet to present any significant challenges. The residence has hosted community meetings specifically for first-year students and plans to organize programming tailored to both groups' unique social and academic needs. "We've had excellent turnout at our events, with participation from both groups," stated Bianchi.

The mixed-residency model has also fostered mentorship opportunities, with graduate students offering guidance to undergraduates. "Graduate students provide a great source of mentorship and support for our undergraduate students. Our 10 Bay community is diverse, inclusive and collaborative and we hope to build more supports and run more events to continue to ensure our community thrives here," stated Bianchi.

With the future opening of Lincoln Alexander Hall residence right beside campus in 2026, Bianchi acknowledged that demand for 10 Bay may shift. However, Bianchi maintained that it will help to provide additional housing options in the present.

"At a time when finding safe, affordable housing is becoming harder, we're happy to provide a home for more students in our community," Bianchi stated.

While 10 Bay has taken steps to address last year’s issues, it remains to be seen if these steps along with opening to undergraduates will fully resolve its occupancy challenges.