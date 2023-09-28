A McMaster certificate designed specifically for creative writers

The Concurrent Certificate in Creative Writing and Narrative Arts allows aspiring writers at McMaster to hone their craft

T he newly introduced Concurrent Certificate in Creative Writing and Narrative Arts at McMaster University first began accepting students to start in the 2022-2023 academic year. It is available to students of any program.

After noticing a strong interest in creative writing among students, the Department of English and Cultural Studies built on its preexisting creative writing courses and Writer in Residence program to create an official certificate program that allows students to improve their creative writing and narrative skills through courses, workshops, projects and writing groups.

Daniel Coleman is an English and Cultural Studies professor at McMaster and the director of the CWNA certificate. Born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia by Canadian parents, Coleman returned to Canada for university and ended up working for McMaster’s English department. While the program has multiple committee members from the English department, Coleman’s role as director consists of answering emails, putting together course schedules and generally running the program.

Coleman explained that the CWNA certificate has been workshopped in the department for a long time before being officially established. The discussions about a creative writing program had been ongoing for a decade, with multiple proposals for the program’s format, before it finally launched in 2022.

Coleman claimed that reception of the CWNA certificate has been very positive so far.

Coleman also explained that the program is the only one in Hamilton that provides creative writing certification. Beyond this, the program is also unique in that it encourages students to engage with the world around them in a critical and creative way by being more involved with their community. With this approach, creative writing becomes community-embedded, rather than just an individual pursuit.

Coleman hoped students will be able to explore creative writing regardless of their career field.

“What we want is for people to thrive as creative writers in all fields. So I feel that regardless of your discipline…I hope that people come out confident writers with abilities that put them on the cusp of publishing their work,” said Coleman.

What we want is for people to thrive as creative writers in all fields. So I feel that regardless of your discipline…I hope that people come out confident writers with abilities that put them on the cusp of publishing their work Daniel Coleman, professor and director of the CWNA certificate, Department of English and Cultural Studies

Beyond the CWNA certificate, Coleman advised aspiring writers to keep writing so that they can find their voice and cultivate the stories that are unique to them. Integrating these personal perspectives into writing makes for powerful and engaging pieces.

“Anybody can be a good writer, but it just takes that kind of dedication and time...you don't need a class to do that,” explained Coleman.

Applications for the CWNA certificate open in the second semester of the school year. Students in their second year or above who have taken three units of a first-year English and Cultural Studies course and three units of a creative writing course are eligible to apply.

To apply, students are required to submit an application form and a 10-page portfolio with original writing from multiple genres. Acceptance is based on the portfolio and the applicant’s cumulative GPA.

Requirements for completion of the certificate include 18 units of courses, including 3 units of a creative writing capstone seminar.

More information about the program can be found on their website.