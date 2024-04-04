What you need to know about upcoming must-see Amanda Keeles concert

This Canadian singer making waves in the music industry will be performing in Hamilton this weekend at the Zoetic Theatre

A manda Keeles, an Ontario native, is a country singer-songwriter. She will be performing her album Can't Stop Me Now on Apr. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Zoetic Theatre. There will also be a special guest performance by Paige Rutledge and their show will focus on country classic rock originals from the album.

Keeles has been singing and writing songs her whole life, though she initially pursued a career in finance. She returned to music though after the end of her marriage when Keeles felt that there was nothing now standing in her way, so she returned to the studio, recorded an album and is now on tour.

The country singer explained that every song she's written has been inspired by a moment in her life.

"It's funny because I always say to people that songwriting is like therapy. Because sometimes when you get all those feelings and everything and you put them down on paper, that not only is good for you, but it also kind of puts the whole picture into perspective when you put it down on paper," said Keeles.

Keeles believed her album is unique due to all the music sounding completely different. With her various musical influences, from classic country to rock and pop, each song is a bit different and with a mix of instrumental and upbeat songs Can't Stop Me Now should include something for everyone.

The reception for her album has been overwhelmingly positive. Three weeks after the release of Can't Stop Me Now the title track was the sixth most downloaded Canadian song and the seventh most active indie song, according to Billboard Canada.

Keeles has consistently been greeted by excited crowds while performing this song and others on her tour. She has also enjoyed seeing people stay after shows for a meet-and-greet, a signature or the chance to buy some concert merchandise.

Keeles hoped that listeners take something positive and meaningful from her album.

"We've all been through different experiences where sometimes you feel like you're the only one that's going through them. But then you'll hear a song and you'll go "That's my song." So I hope that as people hear the album, they'll come across the song [they find] relatable," explained Keeles.

Keeles encouraged students to follow their heart and their dreams and not to let other people tell them they shouldn't pursue something they're passionate about. There is always the element of wondering what could have happened, so instead of wondering, Keeles suggested just following the path.

Tickets to Keeles' show can be found here. The promo code for McMaster students for a discounted rate, $10, is ALBUM24.