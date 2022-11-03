Andrea Horwath wins mayoral race and Maureen Wilson wins Ward 1 seat

Following election day on October 24, Hamilton welcomes Andrea Horwath as its new mayor and incumbent Maureen Wilson is re-elected as Ward 1 city councillor

Over one hundred thousand Hamilton residents cast their votes in Hamilton’s municipal election, which concluded on Oct. 24. Following election day, former Ontario New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath was announced as Hamilton’s new mayor, capturing 41.68 per cent of the vote.

Horwath’s leadership marks a milestone for Hamilton — she will be the city’s first female mayor.

The race was close between Horwath and Keanin Loomis, former CEO of Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. Horwath emerged just under two thousand votes ahead of Loomis, who captured 40.51 per cent of the vote.

Bob Bratina, a former mayor of Hamilton, came third in the mayoral race with 12.27 per cent of the vote.

“Hamilton is my pride and my inspiration. I could not have asked for a better hometown. And there are so many people who poured their hearts into making our city even greater. I am filled with gratitude.” Andrea horwath, mayor of hamilton

Horwath’s platform throughout her campaign addressed many key issues affecting Hamilton residents, such as transportation, housing and trust between city hall and the public.

Along with electing a new mayor, Hamilton residents also voted for their city councillors. In Ward 1, over eight thousand residents cast their ballots and incumbent Maureen Wilson won the seat with 74.96 per cent of the vote.

Ian MacPherson received 15.72 per cent of the votes and John Vail received 9.32 per cent of the votes.

Wilson addressed Ward 1 residents in a long Twitter thread on October 25.

In this thread, she expressed her appreciation for residents of Ward 1 and her desire to address their concerns. She also thanked her opponent, Ian MacPherson, for his community contributions and for his campaign.