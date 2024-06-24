Farmer’s market season is upon us

Thanks to the summer weather, farmer's markets across Hamilton have returned 🧑‍🌾

I t's that time of year again: farmer's market season! Not only is shopping at a farmer’s market sustainable, but fresh food from the market simply tastes better. You can buy a lot of freshly grown produce, meats, cheeses and other items from local Hamilton farms and businesses.

In Hamilton, there are many well respected farmer’s market’s that are easily accessible for students as we move from spring into summer. Each market has unique types of businesses to buy from.

Westdale Village:

The nearest farmer’s market to McMaster campus is of course the Westdale Village Farmer’s Market, located directly in Westdale Village. It is accessible to the community of course, but uniquely to students as well. It opens Tuesday, June 18 and will continue every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., until Oct. 9, 2024. It's a pretty convenient location that's also surrounded by many local restaurants, cafés, shops and the Westdale Theatre. Nearby to McMaster, as well as having endless options of food and fun places to go, Westdale Village is always a great area to check out with the added bonus of its farmers market!

Locke Street:

On May 11, Locke Street had their first Saturday market of this year. This market is open weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located at the corner of Locke and Herkimer in the Locke Street Tire and Automotive parking lot. They have nine permanent vendors each week, with some additional vendors that swap in and out.

The standard vendors who sell produce include Backyard Harvest, Jerry’s Berries, Richardson’s Farm & Market and Concession Road Garden. There are also many drink vendors like Barrel Heart Brewing, a boutique brewery, Escarpment Kombucha Co., a locally sourced and organic fermented tea maker and Casa Pinata that sells creative mocktails. Two other weekly vendors include Our Neighbour Dog Deli, who sell homemade dog food, snacks and treats and Mountain Microgreens who sell protein dense microgreens. Some pop-up vendors such as Iris Backayard Sauces, Rudy’s Paletas, and Red Cap Hot Sauce Co.

This location is also great because after visiting the market you can continue your day by exploring all the fun restaurants, cafés, and shops that live along Locke Street!

Dundas:

Next, we have the Dundas Farmer’s Market in the municipal parking lot 7D at Hatt Street and Miller’s Lane in Dundas, on Thursdays from June 13 until Oct. 17, 2024 between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It's a completely different experience compared to the other markets on our list since it is in the late afternoon compared to the morning.

They have many vendors that sell fresh produce such as Van Elswyk Farms, Brantwood Farms, Fenwick Berry Farm, Harrington Lane Farms and Gardens, Jones Family Greens and Plan B Organic Farms.

You can also buy meat from many vendors, which includes smoked meat from Albion Hills Farm, smoked trout products from Den Besten’s Trout Farm and handcrafted bao (Chinese baked buns) from Tyger Tyger Baked Bao.

For people who eat plant-based, there are many options such as fresh sourdough from Dear Grain Bakery, mushrooms from Forest Fruits Mushrooms, nut and seed butters from Nutty Hero, gourmet pierogies from Pierogi Me! and plant-based meals from Apothecary Kitchen.

Additionally, they have many other fun products like wine from Alvento Winery, honey from Backed By Bees, apple cider from Brantview Apples and Cider, beer from Grain and Grit Beer Co., maple syrup from Hunters Maple Bush, artisan hot sauce from Tijuana Tom’s House of Hot Sauce, and natural dog biscuits from Pivot Dog Biscuits. Rudy’s Paletas also makes an appearance here! The Dundas farmer's market has something for everyone.

Ancaster:

Featuring many familiar faces from the other markets on our list, as well as new vendors, the Ancaster farmer's market is another great place to check out!

They have a lot of vendors selling grab-and-go snacks like Niagara Samosa, Real Empanada, Queen Gypsy and Uncle Dad's. Some other fun vendors include Foundry Ice Cream, Bake Me Wishes, Smither's Sausages, SnaxCo, Sweet Nutritionista and Gingerbug.

Ancaster has a wide range of classic produce selling vendors, mixed in with many vendors selling drinks, sweet treats and snacks, full meals and additional items like flowers. It opened June 5 and is continuing every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's located at the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, right off of Wilson Street East, opposite the plaza containing a Tim Hortons, a Rexall and Cavallo Nero.

Downtown (Hamilton Farmer’s Market):

Hamilton Farmer's Market (Andrew Mrozowski/Executive Editor)

Located at 35 York Blvd, this market is open year-round! A great option to stroll around for grocery shopping, lunch plans, or simply getting out. It's open Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

As summer is approaching, we should always be on the lookout for season specific activities to partake in. Farmer's Markets are convenient in supplying us with food, drinks, and other necessary products. They also help us buy sustainably to protect our planet.

Additionally, they are a fun place to go for a summer outing and it is reassuring to know that so many farmer's markets are accessible to us in Hamilton.