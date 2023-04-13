Art auction at McMaster raises money for brain cancer  

Students Advancing Brain Cancer Research raised over $2,700 through their art auction earlier this month

Students Advancing Brain Cancer Research held an art auction at the Phoenix Bar & Grill on Mar. 23. SABCR is a student-led non-profit organization focusing on advocacy, awareness and fundraising for brain cancer research.

Beyond the auction, the event also featured special guest speakers Sheila Singh, a pediatric neurosurgeon and researcher at McMaster University, and Chloe Asselstine, the Brain Cancer Canada ambassador at McMaster. Singh spoke about her research and Asselstine spoke about her experiences when her mom was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. Both spoke about how important it was to donate to brain cancer research.

The idea for the event was first brought forth by Sydney Wisener, one of the co-vice presidents of fundraising at SABCR. She wanted to provide a platform as a form of expression for people who are in the brain cancer community — especially for brain cancer survivors or people who had their loved ones affected by it.

SABCR received more than 20 art submissions from McMaster students and local artists, including works by a brain cancer survivor who was diagnosed with glioblastoma and someone who lost their sister to brain cancer. Over $2,700 was raised from the auction; they donated half of the funds to Singh’s pediatric brain tumor lab and the other half to Brain Cancer Canada. They also donated an additional $5,000 to Brain Cancer Canada using funds from their previous fundraisers.

Other than raising a significant amount for brain cancer research, the SABCR executive team were touched by the people who came out to their event and donated artwork.

"The success of our art auction goes beyond the amount we raised. We are touched by the speeches from our partners, the donated artwork and the interactive prompts to engage our guests . . . It was immensely inspiring to observe the motivation and drive SABCR has for this cause and transpire into a new audience,” explained Kayla Benson, the co-president of SABCR.

Although, this was their first art auction, after seeing how successful it was, they are hoping to continue it as an annual fundraiser.

At the event they had two prompts displayed on Bristol boards for attendees to interact with: What's your favorite thing about the brain? and What brought you out here tonight? They hoped these reflection questions would provoke attendees to feel more connected to the importance of brain cancer research and continue to sustain that connection as they continue to attend more brain cancer events.

“I was amazed by the diversity in the community that was able to donate the art — just in terms of how they found us, what motivated them to get involved and to donate their submissions,” said Wisener.

Events such as these bring together the artistic talents in the McMaster community and allow them to shine for a good cause.

“I think there is a lot of creativity that can be explored within the McMaster community and there's definitely potential for that, even in science-based programs,” said Simrit Rana, the other co-vice president fundraising of SABCR.

SABCR hopes for greater turnout in their future art auctions and to be able to showcase more artists. They are excited to continue working at the intersection of brain cancer research and art with the McMaster community while fundraising for brain cancer research.