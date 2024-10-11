After winning three games and losing seven, the Marauder's men's baseball team looks to pick up their form for this year's OUA championships on Oct. 11

L ast season was a stand out one for the Marauder’s men's baseball team. In 2023, the team had nine wins and 12 losses throughout the season and were able to capture a place in the coveted Ontario University Athletics championship tournament. It was the team’s first appearance at the tournament since 2021.

The team was able to finish fourth overall at last year's OUA championship tournament, which solidified their quality as a team.

Though, the team has struggled to match last year's performance this season. So far, they’ve only been able to pick up three wins and have lost seven games.

Though, the team has struggled to match last year's performance this season. So far, they’ve only been able to pick up three wins and have lost seven games.



Despite their many unfortunate outcomes this year, the Marauder’s have seen some positive outcomes. The team’s two most recent games saw them pick up two big wins against York University. The first game saw the Marauders come away with a win of nine to two and the second ended with a win of 12 to two.

But despite their many unfortunate outcomes this year, the Marauder’s have seen some positive outcomes. The team’s two most recent games saw them pick up two big wins against York University.

Hopefully these victories will boost the Marauders' confidence as they prepare to face the Brock Badgers, who handed them a 10 to 12 loss in the 2023 West Regional Championship.

The upcoming round robin matches at the West Regional Championship on Oct. 4 will test whether the Marauders are still an OUA championship level team as they aim to qualify for the OUA tournament. The team’s recent form suggests they may be ready for a comeback, but it remains to be seen if they can accomplish this feat.