BREAKING: HSR transit strike begins this week

Hamilton Street Railway workers have announced a strike and will halt bus services beginning Thursday, Nov. 9.

O n Nov. 5, 2023, the Amalgameted Transit Union Local 107 provided a 72-hour notice alerting Hamiltonians of a legal service strike commencing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Since the expiration of ATU Local 107's Collective Agreement in late 2022, the city of Hamilton and the transit union have met at the bargaining table for a new contract. The vote on the city's final offer for ATU Local 107 employees, including Hamilton Street Railway bus drivers and staff, was held the morning of Nov. 5.

The union voted against accepting the offer. HSR buses and myRide on demand service will cease on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the start of the service day.

A pamphlet being distributed by HSR operators to Hamilton citizens states that ATU Local 107 members will be striking due to the city's failure to offer fair wages that are reflective of the escalating housing, food and fuel markets.

"After losing real wages of more than 7% due to inflation over the last 4 years, our members have made it clear that we can't afford to continue down this road." said a statement from ATU Local 107.

The statement also urges city councillors to negotiate further for a fair deal to keep HSR service going.

This is an ongoing story, and updates will be posted at The Silhouette as more information is released.