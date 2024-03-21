Construction causes closure by campus entrance on Main St.

Entrance from Main St. W. to campus will be blocked between Mar. 20 to 25 and community will be redirected to gain access to campus

M cMaster University community was asked to be aware that the Main St. W entrance to campus will not be accessible between Mar. 20 and 25. The entrance will blocked in order to maintain safety standards as construction continues on Hamilton Health Sciences McMaster University Medical Centre.

"This closure is required for a Hamilton Health Sciences’ project that includes the setup of a construction crane and lifting of pipe risers on to the roof of the McMaster University Medical Centre," stated an article from McMaster DailyNews released on Mar. 13.

The university urged those who utilize the Main St. W. entrance to be aware their travel times might increase. Those who travel to campus in vehicles were asked to enter through either Cootes Dr. or Sterling St. entrances, while for those who travel by foot, the University says the sidewalk between the Engineering Technology Building and T13 is functional.

The entrance is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. on Mar. 25, 2024. McMaster University said that any updates to the closed entrance will be provided through Daily News.