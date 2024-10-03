The Monster, the world's largest obstacle course, has been removed from the Homecoming schedule due to unexpected shipping delays caused by U.S. port strikes

M cMaster Student Union and MSU Campus Events announced that The Monster, the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course and the ultimate party playground, will no longer be on campus for the Homecoming event on Oct. 5 due to shipping delays caused by ongoing U.S. port strikes. This marks the first East Coast strike in nearly 50 years, disrupting deliveries across North America, including the 300-metre-long obstacle course.

In place of the Monster, 13 other inflatable courses and games will be on-site, along with events scheduled as planned throughout the day. These obstacle courses will take place on 10-Acre Field located beside Alpine Tower. Participation is free, with time slots available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, Homecoming celebrations are returning to McMaster University for the first time since 2019. The university and MSU have planned a full day of activities for students on Oct. 5, including a football game, foam party and magic show. The day will culminate with an evening concert featuring Loud Luxury and Lil Tecca.

As Homecoming approaches, McMaster is working with Hamilton Police and the city to promote safety and respect for surrounding neighbourhoods, including Westdale and Dalewood. Students are encouraged to attend on-campus events to avoid fines of up to $10,000 under the city's Nuisance Party by-law. The University District Safety Initiative, effective from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, will enforce a zero-tolerance zone to curb disruptive behaviour and nuisance parties.

For more information on Homecoming events and their locations, visit the official McMaster Homecoming website or follow MSU Campus Events Instagram.