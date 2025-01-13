Water will be shut off for several hours in many campus buildings, resulting in the temporary closure of washrooms, food services and laboratories

A t around 11:00 a.m. this morning, Jan. 13, 2025, a water main outside of Mills Library ruptured.

According to an email from McMaster's Facility Services, water was to be turned off at 5:00 p.m. today in the McMaster Student Centre, Mills Library, Divinity College, Gilmour Hall, the Life Sciences Building, L.R. Wilson Hall and Media Production Services. Water to these buildings is expected to be turned back on by 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025.

All impacted buildings will remain open during normal hours, though washrooms and drinking fountains will be closed while the water is turned off. Eyewash stations and showers will also be temporarily unavailable. As a result, laboratory activities and experiments involving splash hazards or requiring hand washing cannot run during this time.

Due to the water being shut off, food services at the McMaster University Student Centre will be limited to grab-and-go options at La Piazza, as Tim Hortons, Booster Juice, Starbucks and Teriyaki Experience will be closed. Online, hospitality services has a list of open food services in other areas on campus.

This is an ongoing story.