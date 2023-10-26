Campus food bank hosts annual Trick or Eat food drive

Food Collective Centre will collect non-perishable items to assist those facing food insecurity in the McMaster community

By John Kerr, News Staff Writer

T he McMaster Students Union Food Collective Centre is a student-run service located in the basement of the refectory building and they provide on-campus support to students, alumni, staff and Hamilton community partners throughout the academic year to help them meet their nutritional needs.

This Halloween, the FCC is hosting their annual Trick or Eat food drive. They will be accepting donations of non-perishable and health and hygiene items from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 at various locations both on and off campus.

The Trick or Eat campaign aims to help students lacking adequate access to food by stocking up the food bank for the colder months. As the costs of living rise and vulnerable groups are increasingly impacted by food insecurity, the FCC hopes to retain a stock sufficient to help those in need.

This year the campaign will have on campus donation boxes located in the Michael DeGroote Centre for Learning and Discovery, the Peter George Centre for Living and Learning and the John Hodgins Engineering Building on campus.

Off campus donation boxes will also be set up at Williams Cafe, the Grain and Grit Beer Co. and the Fairweather Brewing Company.

Food donations that are needed this year include canned goods such as canned meat, soups, canned fruits vegetables; spreads and condiments; tea, juice and instant coffee; dry and canned pastas, cereals, rice and oatmeal and granola bars. Hygiene and health products must be sealed and can be donated alongside food donations in FCC donation boxes.

The FCC opened their food bank for the current academic term on Oct. 23 and they are are offering walk in access to their pantry during operating hours. For those in need, non-perishable food and hygiene products are also available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the basement of the refectory building.

For more information on the Trick or Eat food drive and the FCC, visit their socials and their MSU service page.