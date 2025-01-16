Campus food should be sold at cost, not for profit

McMaster University should adopt cost-based pricing for campus food, prioritizing student well-being over profits to make healthy eating accessible for all



F ood insecurity has been an ongoing concern in Hamilton for years, affecting various communities within the city, including university students at McMaster.

The rising costs of living have made it increasingly challenging for students to access affordable, nutritious meals. Addressing this issue introduces the idea of selling food at cost, instead of profit. A pricing model that prioritizes affordability, promoting well-being and equitable access.

As a university student, it is not uncommon to find yourself in a rush, with cooking being the last thing on your mind. Grabbing a quick and convenient meal on campus might seem like the perfect solution, until you are met with a big price for a decent meal. The cost of often sub-par meal options on campus leaves students choosing between affordability and hunger.

A 2021 food experience survey conducted among McMaster undergraduates revealed significant levels of food insecurity on campus. The report found that 35.9 per cent of students experienced moderate food insecurity, while 23.2 per cent faced severe food insecurity. Common challenges reported by students included running out of food before having money to buy more, skipping meals due to unaffordability and resorting to low-cost alternatives to manage tight budgets.

McMaster can combat food insecurity among students and set the standard for student well-being. Food should be sold at cost instead of at a profit to increase affordability and promote healthier eating habits across campus.

Relying on student-based initiatives like the Food Collective Centre and Hamilton food banks is simply avoiding the root issue. A cost-based model would provide a more sustainable long-term solution to ensure affordable access to nutrition for students while paying living wages to the hospitality team.

A change like this would be monumental for students, contributing to the well-being of the McMaster community. Good nutrition is fundamental for academic success, and ensuring that students ca nourish themselves properly this would allow students to concentrate and manage stress effectively. It could also create an environment of equity where students from systematically challenging backgrounds could have a better living experience as students.

As McMaster continues to dedicate resources to advancing education and research, they should prioritize generating profits from these key areas. A cost-based pricing system for food would instead allow students to focus on their education instead of fuelling their financial stress. This model would not only contribute to our community, but could also enhance the university's overall productivity, its impact as an institute for social progress and the success and wellbeing of its students.

