CUPE 3906 Unit 1 TA strike begins Monday

CUPE 3906 undergraduate and graduate teaching and research assistants prepare to strike and cease all duties beginning next week

Negotiations between the university and CUPE 3906 Unit 1 reached an impasse on Friday, Nov. 18. CUPE 3906 teaching assistants and research assistants received an email Friday night announcing a strike starting Monday, Nov. 21.

According to the email, picketing will begin Monday at 7:00 a.m. and will occur at entrances around campus. In their email, the CUPE 3906 bargaining team also explains that picket lines are intended to disrupt the flow of traffic and goods being delivered onto campus.

The CUPE 3906 Unit 1 bargaining team urged all TAs to begin withholding their labor when picketing begins. Members of CUPE 3906 Unit 1 who picket will be paid $300 per week for 20 hours of picket duties.

TA duties that will cease due to the strike include tutorials, grading and answering student emails. Otherwise classes are expected to continue as usual. Any changes to schedules will be notified to students by their course instructors.

The university has also put out information for students about accessing campus during the strike and they have advised students with cars to expect delays at the Sterling St. and Cootes Dr. Entrances.

McMaster has informed TAs that if they wish to continue to get paid during the strike, they are able to complete a form to continue their TA duties. In response, the CUPE 3906 bargaining team informed TAs that if they are to continue working, they will be undermining the efforts of the union and may prolong the strike and their rights as a worker will not be protected under the union during this period.

The strike will continue until an agreement is reached.

This is an ongoing story.