David A. Robertson discusses new book, All the Little Monsters: How I Learned to Live with Anxiety, offers powerful advice on mental health at Playhouse Cinema

O n Jan. 23, 2025, award-winning author David A. Robertson was invited for a discussion about his new book at Playhouse Cinema, organized by gritLIT.

In a world where mental health is often misunderstood or stigmatized, Robertson offers a candid and compassionate look at his own battle with anxiety and depression in his new book, All the Little Monsters: How I Learned to Live with Anxiety.

Robertson offers powerful insights on finding strength in struggle and the importance of embracing mental health challenges. Through his book and conversation, Robertson aims to connect with others who may feel isolated in their own mental health battles, providing hope and wisdom to navigate the difficult yet transformative journey of living with anxiety and depression.

"If someone's going to look at me in my career and just see me hear me talk or read my book they might think that I've got it all together. And I think it's important to hear it sometimes that I don't and if I can struggle and if I can live with those struggles and I can still do what I'm doing then I think anybody can," said Robertson.

Robertson highlights the power of community by sharing lived experiences, underscoring how deeply stabilizing this connection can be for one’s mental health journey. He emphasizes that feeling understood and supported by others can play a vital role in healing and growth.

"The more we share with each other and the more we listen to each other, I think the more we were able to build a community of support for each other. And I think that's probably what I hope I'm able to do with the platform I have is maybe be a part of that community-building process," said Robertson.

Robertson understands discussing personal struggles or mental health challenges can often feel difficult, as vulnerability is frequently associated with embarrassment or shame. Robertson used an analogy to explain how opening up becomes easier with practice, emphasizing that the more we share, the less intimidating it becomes.

"It's like going off a diving board. You know you go up to the 15-meter platform and it takes you an hour to jump and you finally jump and you realize, oh, this isn't so bad. Then you get up again and you go again and that this time it takes you a minute. And then you jump next time you just don't even hesitate you just jump off. But I feel like that the more I talked about what I was going through and the more I was really open and honest . . . it actually was something I began to embrace," said Robertson.

Robertson believes that anxiety isn’t something that can be cured. Instead, he advocates for adopting a mindset focused on learning to live with mental illness, rather than striving for a permanent solution.

"You can't burn off your mental health struggles. You can't have them surgically removed, right? And so what's the next best thing? You have to learn how to live better with it, cause it's there. And so you have to carry it with you in a better way," said Robertson.

Robertson explained that for those who struggle in silence or avoid seeking help for their mental health, their concerns will only intensify over time and eventually catch up with them.

"I think that eventually will lead to a spiral and it'll kind of present itself in a destructive way. Eventually, the more you push it down, the more you ignore it, the more you pretend that it's not there; it just bubbles and it grows," said Robertson.

Mental health is a deeply personal journey, one that looks different for everyone. However, you don’t have to face it alone. By seeking support, you can find a community that becomes your lifeline.

If you ever need support, there are many mental health services available to help you through difficult times. Accessible resources for McMaster students such as crisis hotlines, counseling services and student support services offer confidential support and guidance. Do not hesitate to reach out to a professional who can provide the care and understanding you deserve.

If you're interested in normalizing conversations around mental health and challenging the stigmas that surround it, you can purchase All the Little Monsters: How I Learned to Live with Anxiety, where Robertson shares his hard-earned wisdom in hopes of making others' mental health journeys feel a little less lonely.