McMaster's African and Black Diaspora Studies hosted a transformative discussion exploring the vital intersections of decolonization, creativity and cultural expression

T he African and Black Diaspora Studies interdisciplinary minor at McMaster University kicked off its seminar series on Oct. 8 with a session called Decolonizing Arts, Music And Communications. This session featured a panel of three Black-identifying professors that engaged in an in-depth discussion about the significance of representation in the arts.

African and Black Diaspora Studies is an undergraduate interdisciplinary minor that offers courses spanning various departments at McMaster. These courses provide an understanding of African and African/Black-diaspora peoples and societies in an international context.

Decolonizing the arts involves talking about the importance of including diverse perspectives into the arts, as well as the audience that artwork and media caters to and how it is received.

Hosea Patrick, a postdoctoral fellow and the chair of the African and Black Diaspora Studies seminar series committee, provided information about the seminar to the Silhouette via email.

“The rationale is to have a platform for academic and non-academic engagement on issues that affect the Black and African diaspora. This is an opportunity for people doing various work on black studies and experiences to share their work as well as allow others to collaborate with each other,” stated Patrick.

The session took place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in The Hub. The panel featured associate professors Alpha Abeb and Selina Mudavanhu and assistant professor Syrus Marcus Ware.

The session was split into two main parts: a discussion and social. The discussion began with each panelist presenting their own artwork or other pieces they've encountered firsthand, highlighting the intersections of Black creativity, culture, and communication.

This was followed by the social portion for networking. This itinerary allowed students to engage with panelists to question their perspectives and foster an insightful conversation.

“It means a lot to me … I think it’s really important that there are more of us [Black professors] and that we are connected to each other,” expressed Abebe, who is an associate professor in the faculty of humanities and the lead for African and Black Diaspora Studies.

For the first part of the event, the three panelists were introduced along with their works and backgrounds. This was followed by a discussion where the panelists were asked questions regarding decolonization in the arts by the panel moderator and later the audience.

The networking session that followed allowed the panelists, students and other McMaster staff in attendance to meet and discuss the topics with each other. "What you have access to in your classroom is only a sliver of the activity that’s happening on university campuses,” said Abebe, commenting on the importance of networking opportunities such as the seminar.

Decolonizing Arts, Music And Communications was the first of four seminars in an ABLD series that showcases insightful conversations and networking opportunities for students. “The central theme for the year is "Exploring Black Experiences in Canada." This particular seminar happening eighth October 2024 focuses on decolonizing arts, music and communications. Others will look at other areas of decolonization from science and technology (21st November 2024) to decolonizing history (6th Feb. 2025) and decolonizing business (13th March 2025),” stated Patrick.

“What we’re trying to do here is not replicate the institutional structures that have always alienated us [people of colour] . . . I hope they [students] come and know they are welcomed with open arms and that they feel a sense of ownership and entitlement to be part of this process of dreaming up what this community looks like,” said Abebe.

Students are encouraged to keep up to date with this seminar series and explore other opportunities through the ABLD minor's Instagram.