Dessureault’s dominant reign in OUA golf continues

During another great weekend of golf for McMaster, Nicolas Dessureault secured second place on the podium

T he McMaster University golf team began their fall season on a high note, winning a silver medal at the McMaster Invitational.

After a successful previous season, Nicolas Dessureault returned for his fifth and final season of golf with McMaster. Last year, Dessureault was able to clinch the Ontario University Athletics title for McMaster for the first time in 18 years.

This season, Dessureault looks to continue bringing in good results for the team. Dessureault has already delivered on this, continuing his streak after a phenomenal performance in the ​￼​McMaster Invitational at the Chippewa Creek Golf and Country Club.

He captured his first individual gold medal of the 2023 season after a great round, finishing four below par overall on the course and five points below the competition's silver medalist​￼​.

While reflecting on the season ahead, Dessureault emphasized the importance of the team component of the game. U​￼​niversity golf has four golfers per team, where they compete as both individual athletes and as a team with an average score across golfers to place for medals.

“I think the group of guys this year has been really good. We want to play well for each other, it's one last year together . . . I think I’ve had good groups in my tournaments which has helped me stay where I need to be to perform. To get a bad group can really ruin your round, so I think I’ve been lucky,” said Dessureault.

I think the group of guys this year has been really good. We want to play well for each other, it's one last year together . . . I think I’ve had good groups in my tournaments which has helped me stay where I need to be to perform. To get a bad group can really ruin your round, so I think I’ve been lucky. Nicolas Dessureault, golf player

With great golfers, including Matthew Martel, Micheal Guyatt and Jack Dool, also on the team, Dessureault wants to perform for both himself and his team this year. He also hopes to inspire younger golfers on the roster to try their hardest and learn the significance of working as a team within the sport of golf.

He also hopes to inspire younger golfers on the roster to try their hardest and learn the significance of working as a team within the sport of golf.

​​“I think team golf is different from individual . . . When you have a team, every shot really matters a lot more . . . That's what I tell the freshman is even if you have a bad round, the current shot could really matter,” said Dessureault.