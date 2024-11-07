Empowering Entrepreneurs: BSSC Offers Free Vendor Tables for Homecoming

This past Homecoming, the Black Student Success Centre offered free vendor tables for student entrepreneurs to sell their unique creations

T he Black Student Success Centre provided free vendor tables, located at 10 Acre Field, for student entrepreneurs on Oct. 5, 2024 during Homecoming this year. The BSSC invited makers, artists, and entrepreneurs to sell and display their creations on campus.

This provided students with the opportunity to network, market their businesses and gain significant visibility during one of the busiest days on campus. As advertised on the BSSC’s Instagram, interested students were encouraged to fill out an application form a week prior to Homecoming due to the limited spots for vendor tables.

Omolade George is a third-year student in the psychology and human behaviour program. George sold jewelry at one of the vendor tables that the BSSC offered student entrepreneurs. “My business name is Jewels by George … My business actually started earlier this year, I believe in March,” said George.

George shared that her business was inspired by her mom. “Growing up, I watched my mom dress up to go to events, parties, even church. She had this huge chunky chain necklace on her neck . . . I thought that this was very fun and that started my love for jewelry. When the opportunity arose for me to open my business here in Hamilton, I thought it would be nice to recreate that moment with other people to make them feel lovely and beautiful,” said George.

Growing up, I watched my mom dress up to go to events, parties, even church. She had this huge chunky chain necklace on her neck … I thought that this was very fun and that started my love for jewelry. Omolade George, third-year psychology and human behaviour student

Initially, George started selling her jewelry at her church, focusing on the Nigerian community. When she learned about the vendor tables offered by the BSSC, she was eager to seize the opportunity to showcase her work on campus.

“Last year [in MUSC], I had seen that there were some vendors. I thought if that opportunity arises this year for me, I would really like to grab onto that. I had seen the posting on Instagram and I had written my bio, my name, email and everything. Then somebody reached out to me from the Black Student Success Centre to tell me I got the spot,” said George.

George was very excited to be featuring her business on campus. “I couldn’t even focus on my midterm, I was too excited . . . McMaster is a very huge campus and to have the opportunity to show students this is a part of my culture, this is a part of me that I’m showcasing on the table, was very exciting,” said George.

McMaster is a very huge campus and to have the opportunity to show students this is a part of my culture, this is a part of me that I’m showcasing on the table, was very exciting. Omolade George, third-year psychology and human behaviour student

George felt the impact of Homecoming on her business was significant. “I feel like the black community really stepped out for me . . . I got to meet so many people. I got to hear feedback on what people really wanted. People were leaning towards bracelets and rings . . . it shifted my perspective on where my business would go,” said George.

When asked about the BSSC’s role in her entrepreneurial journey, George expressed gratitude. “I would say this support was huge . . . I definitely will be reaching out to them to see if they could support me more in the future,” said George.

I would say this support was huge . . . I definitely will be reaching out to them to see if they could support me more in the future . Omolade George, McMaster

psychology and human behaviour student

George also acknowledged some challenges, particularly pertaining to cultural appropriation. “I feel like non-black individuals feel that when they buy my pieces it’s appropriation. I would say it’s open to everybody. The pieces are definitely formal wear. So even if they don’t feel comfortable wearing it everyday I would say to still purchase it, it will make you feel lovely,” said George.

Ultimately, George’s goal is to spread joy through her jewelry. “Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they purchase the item definitely reinforced me . . . I want people to feel beautiful when they wear my pieces and that definitely inspired me to keep going and find time for my business,” said George.

As she looks to the future, George is excited about expanding her reach and establishing a more accessible online presence. “From this experience, I definitely learned that packaging and advertisement is huge,” said George.

The BSSC's vendor tables during Homecoming 2024 was a significant event for student entrepreneurs, particularly for those like Omolade George, who showcased their talents and connected with the campus community. The BSSC's initiative to provide free vendor tables not only created networking and visibility but also fostered a sense of cultural pride and creativity among participants.