Enhance your degree with a certificate or diploma and get career ready

ElevateYourSkills is a groundbreaking learning option designed to empower current undergraduate McMaster students to earn a professional certificate or diploma alongside their degree to be more job-ready as they enter the workforce

The ElevateYourSkills option, available through McMaster Continuing Education, offers a diverse range of programs in health, business, tech and marketing, helping students to tailor their education to their career aspirations.

ElevateYourSkills is ideal for first-year and second-year students who can use their elective space for McMaster Continuing Education courses to help them get career-ready. See what options interest you:

Business

Accounting courses to help shape your future using the power of numbers and work towards your Chartered Professional Account (CPA) or Registered Professional Account (RPA) designation

Business Administration courses to help you develop a foundational understanding of business and communication to support you in perfecting the art of getting things done

Human Resource Management courses to teach you how to build a winning workplace and work towards your Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) or Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL) designation

Health and Social Services

Applied Clinical Research courses taught by industry experts and focused on advancing patient care through clinical research

Health Informatics courses that bring together data management practices and clinical guidelines to teach you how to decode the future of health care

Health and Social Service Skill Development courses that help you to develop transferable skills to make a real impact

Marketing

Marketing and Digital Marketing courses to help you win markets with strategic prowess and learn how to leverage AI

Creative, Critical and Design Thinking courses to help you develop a design thinking mindset and build a stronger problem-solving toolkit with innovative approaches

Technology and Data

Data Analytics courses cover foundational topics to support you in making a big career move with big data

Data Science courses to help you develop problem-solving techniques and unleash the power of insights

Big Data Programming and Architecture courses bring together data management and programming to help you architect success with big data mastery

For a complete list of McMaster Continuing Education’s flexible online programs courses, check out their website.

Getting started with ElevateYourSkills is as easy as 1, 2 3

First, connect with your faculty’s Academic Advisor to confirm your elective capacity and choose a certificate or diploma program that fits your career goals Next, contact McMaster Continuing Education to speak with one of their Student Information Specialists about program-related questions and steps for registration and scheduling Finally, you can begin your McMaster Continuing Education journey to gain the in-demand skills and experience you need to fast-track your career

Take the next step in your educational journey and unlock a world of opportunities with ElevateYourSkills at McMaster Continuing Education. Your future self will thank you.