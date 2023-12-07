Enhance your degree with a certificate or diploma and get career ready
ElevateYourSkills is a groundbreaking learning option designed to empower current undergraduate McMaster students to earn a professional certificate or diploma alongside their degree to be more job-ready as they enter the workforce
The ElevateYourSkills option, available through McMaster Continuing Education, offers a diverse range of programs in health, business, tech and marketing, helping students to tailor their education to their career aspirations.
ElevateYourSkills is ideal for first-year and second-year students who can use their elective space for McMaster Continuing Education courses to help them get career-ready. See what options interest you:
Business
- Accounting courses to help shape your future using the power of numbers and work towards your Chartered Professional Account (CPA) or Registered Professional Account (RPA) designation
- Business Administration courses to help you develop a foundational understanding of business and communication to support you in perfecting the art of getting things done
- Human Resource Management courses to teach you how to build a winning workplace and work towards your Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) or Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL) designation
Health and Social Services
- Applied Clinical Research courses taught by industry experts and focused on advancing patient care through clinical research
- Health Informatics courses that bring together data management practices and clinical guidelines to teach you how to decode the future of health care
- Health and Social Service Skill Development courses that help you to develop transferable skills to make a real impact
Marketing
- Marketing and Digital Marketing courses to help you win markets with strategic prowess and learn how to leverage AI
- Creative, Critical and Design Thinking courses to help you develop a design thinking mindset and build a stronger problem-solving toolkit with innovative approaches
Technology and Data
- Data Analytics courses cover foundational topics to support you in making a big career move with big data
- Data Science courses to help you develop problem-solving techniques and unleash the power of insights
- Big Data Programming and Architecture courses bring together data management and programming to help you architect success with big data mastery
For a complete list of McMaster Continuing Education’s flexible online programs courses, check out their website.
Getting started with ElevateYourSkills is as easy as 1, 2 3
- First, connect with your faculty’s Academic Advisor to confirm your elective capacity and choose a certificate or diploma program that fits your career goals
- Next, contact McMaster Continuing Education to speak with one of their Student Information Specialists about program-related questions and steps for registration and scheduling
- Finally, you can begin your McMaster Continuing Education journey to gain the in-demand skills and experience you need to fast-track your career
Take the next step in your educational journey and unlock a world of opportunities with ElevateYourSkills at McMaster Continuing Education. Your future self will thank you.