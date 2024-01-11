Everything to know about this year's MSU presidential election

With the McMaster Students Union presidential election just around the corner, here are the important dates, details and deadlines you need to know

A ll McMaster Students Union members, which include all undergraduate McMaster University students enrolled in 18 units or more, are eligible to nominate themselves to run as a presidential candidate in the student union's election. Any student wishing to run for MSU president submit the nomination form before the end of the nomination period on Jan. 12.

Along with their nomination form, presidential candidates must also submit a campaign team form with the names of all students on their campaign team before the end of the nomination period.

The campaigning period begins officially on Jan. 14 and runs until Jan. 25. Candidates and their campaign teams may only engage in campaigning activities once this period has begun and must ensure they abide by all other campaigning policies.

During the campaign period, the MSU elections department will be running a meet and greet with all presidential candidates on Jan. 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in TwelvEighty. There will also be a debate between the presidential candidates be held on Jan. 23 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the McMaster University Student Centre atrium.

Throughout the campaigning period, the Silhouette will be providing in depth coverage on all candidates and their platforms.

The voting period will run for the three final days of the campaigning period from Jan. 23 to 25. During this time, all MSU members are eligible to vote through the SimplyVoting platform, which will be made available to all students via email prior to Jan. 23.

