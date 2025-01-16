Fall 2024 grades still pending, students await closure on semester

Students waiting for updates from the university as some final grades for the Fall 2024 semester remain unreleased

A s of January 10, 2025, some McMaster University students are expressing frustration as some final grades for the Fall 2024 term have yet to be uploaded to Mosaic, the university's student information system.

The delay, which has extended weeks past the end of the exam period, has created challenges for students relying on these grades for academic planning. Namely, students taking prerequisite courses.

Unresolved grades would affect the ability to enroll in required courses for the Winter 2025 term, such as CHEMENG 2F04, COMPSCI 2AC3 and CHEM 2OB3 which rely on prerequisites like CHEMENG 2D04, COMPSCI 2C03 and CHEM 2OA3, respectively. The course enrolment and changes deadline is January 14, 2025, leaving students limited time to address any issues.

Students applying to graduate programs may also face difficulties, as many programs require official transcripts early in the Winter 2025 term. Some programs, such as McMaster's MA in health and aging, MA in Indigenous studies, and MSc in neuroscience, have fast-approaching transcript submission deadlines that may be affected by these delays.

Alexander Wu, a second-year computer science student, expressed concerns about the delay in grades for COMPSCI 2C03 (Data Structures and Algorithms), a key prerequisite for subsequent courses in his program.

"I knew what I got already because my exam and assignment grades are on Avenue 2 Learn . . . But some people might be close to failing and there's a rumour about a curved grade. Those students don't know if they need to apply for a prerequisite waiver, which adds to their stress" said Wu.

On the main Reddit page for McMaster, one student commented, "I finished one of my courses four weeks ago and still haven't gotten my final grade yet." Another remarked, "Still haven't received grades for 2 of my classes."

According to the webpage for the Office of the Register, McMaster typically makes final grades available to students approximately a week after the exam period ends.

While the university administration has not yet provided a formal explanation for the delays, students are looking for clarity and resolution as key academic deadlines approach.