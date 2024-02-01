From heavy blues to cinematic soundscapes, Hamilton's music scene offers something for every music enthusiast, no matter the genre

A s an amateur music connoisseur, I love discovering artists from all over the world. Be it Britpop, Latin or K-POP, each one has drawn me in as a listener with their distinctive styles and sound. But I've recently realized that I've become more in touch with foreign music scenes than ones more local to me. So in my quest to familiarize myself more with Hamiltonian musicians, I compiled this list of some of my favourites thus far with high hopes that other students may consider checking out their work as well.

Terra Lightfoot

JUNO nominee and McMaster University alumni Terra Lightfoot is a musician and singer-songwriter from Hamilton. With raspy, mezzo-soprano vocals and guitar skills that have been compared to the likes of Van Morrison, Lightfoot has made a name for herself in the world of blues, rock and folk music. Her newest album, ‘Healing Power’, is a must-listen for fans of classic rock and artists like Joan Jett.

LTtheMonk

Coming from a diverse musical background, Hamilton-based musician LTtheMonk creates unique and distinctive tracks, often blending dance music with hip-hop and pop. Songs like ‘New Monk Swing’ perfectly showcase this mix of genres, as well as the artist’s signature performance style which he describes as “bantamweight Gene Kelly-meets-James Brown” footwork.

Caribou (Dan Snaith)

Born in Dundas, Ont., Dan Snaith is a Canadian artist who has gained worldwide recognition for his unique blend of electronic, psychedelic, and indie pop music. With over 10 albums across three different monikers, Snaith’s discography is filled with intricate, layered productions and can be characterized by infectious melodies, rhythms, and introspective lyrics.

Efajemue "Efa”

Hamilton-born musician, Efajemue Etoroma Jr., or “Efa,” is a drummer and percussionist known for combining jazz with touches of hip-hop and R&B influences. Along with serving as a drummer for acclaimed acts like Moonchild, Efajemue has created projects of his own, including his most recent album, ‘Aesthetics,’ which earned him a JUNO nomination for best solo jazz album of the year.

Carly Paradis

Originally from Hamilton, Ontario, Carly Paradis is a BAFTA nominated composer and musician known for her captivating and emotive soundscapes. Paradis’ compositions are characterized by their atmospheric and cinematic qualities, often blending orchestral elements with electronic textures to create a unique sonic experience. She has written scores for the likes of Netflix and has even toured across Europe with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.