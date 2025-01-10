Football player Michael Horvat named to All-Canadian first team

The third-year football star and kinesiology student takes a major leap forward from his last season, receiving national recognition for his performance

S tar kicker for the McMaster Marauders football team Michael Horvat was named to the U-Sports All-Canadian first-team on Nov. 21 for his exceptional punting this past season.

U-Sports is the national governing body of all university sports in Canada and recognizes exceptional student-athlete performances. The first-team honour is awarded to the best athlete within every position of their sport across all Canadian Universities.

“It’s an honour to be recognized as one of the top players in your position in the country. I felt really grateful. It’s been a journey to get here,” said Horvat.

Horvat led the nation in average yards per punt, finishing with an average of 45.1 yards. Over the regular-season, he punted for over 1,900 yards and recorded a season-high punt of 79 yards against the Guelph Gryphons.

Still, Horvat stayed humble amid his accomplishments, acknowledging his team as a factor in his success.

“It was not just me. I felt very thankful for everyone who helped me along the way, including my teammates and everyone else,” said Horvat

Horvat played as a kicker and punter in high school, as well as a linebacker.

“Not a lot of people appreciate the kicking part of the game, but it was one position I really liked. I also played soccer, so it was a good base to start off of,” said Horvat.

Wanting to continue to play the sport at a competitive level, Horvat was immediately attracted to the McMaster program.

“[McMaster football] is a great program and I know it has had a lot of great kickers in the past. The coaching staff, the players, the overall team dynamic I really liked about McMaster,” said Horvat.

Last season, Horvat was awarded with All Canadian second-team honours. This year, he went in with the motivation to take the next step in his kicking game.

“I felt like I had a chip on my shoulder. Second-team is a great honour but first-team is what everyone strives for. It definitely added to the spirit of winning and made me want to work harder as well,” said Horvat.

When talking about what goes into being a great kicker, Horvat said the majority of it is the mental aspect of the game.

“I’d say it is 80 per cent mental and 20 per cent skill. It’s one of those positions where you have lots of time between kicks and you might not get the chance to hit a field-goal or punt. Being able to have good technique and confidence in yourself is the big thing,” said Horvat.

Although the Marauders did not finish the season where they wanted to, losing in the playoffs to the Western Mustangs, Horvat said he feels confident going into next year.

“We had a young team and with another year under the guys’ belt, it will be a step in the right direction. I’m feeling very optimistic for the next season,” said Horvat.

Following him being awarded first-team honours this year, Horvat will be returning for his fourth year of competition next year, during which he hopes to maintain the success he has seen.