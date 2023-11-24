Four antique shops to check out on Ottawa St.

Ahead of the holiday season, antique shops are a great way to support local small businesses and find something one-of-a-kind for everyone on your list

A ntique shops are always full of surprises and one-of-a-kind items. As you get started on your holiday shopping, be sure to swing by one of these shops to support local businesses and to go treasure hunting!

Antique Avenue - 329 Ottawa St. N

Despite only being a small business, they are Ontario’s largest destination for mid-century modern design and antiques as mentioned on their website. They sell a wide range of antique finds, such as vintage treasures, teak furniture, home decor, collectibles and vinyl records. Antique Avenue also specializes in prop rentals for the television and film industry. They occasionally do auctions for sought-after items on their Instagram. They currently temporarily closed their storefront for renovations, but you can still shop on their Instagram.

Artiques - 265 Ottawa St. N

Artiques was founded in 2012 and moved to a larger location in 2016. They are dedicated to selling affordable, rare and peculiar items. They are open to negotiation and are willing to price match if a competitor's prices are lower. Artiques used to sell wholesale rugs and hardware across the country and now their wholesale prices on individual items are also available to their customers. In addition to selling antiques and home decor, they also sell art, textiles, jewellery, furniture and other miscellaneous items.

Earls Court Gallery - 215 Ottawa St. N

Earls Court Gallery was established in 1973 and is a commercial gallery that specializes in contemporary and historical Canadian art. They also consign art (sell art from artists in the community), in addition to repairing and restoring historical art. Their gallery is always open for submissions from the general public.

JMS Treasure Chest Inc - 293 Ottawa St. N

JMS Treasure Chest Inc specializes in antique refurbishing, in addition to selling antique and vintage items. Some of the items they offer include furniture, electronics, comic books, memorabilia, model cars, glassware and china dishes. They also offer rentals of their furniture, clothing and decor, and they have rented to many television and film organizations. They also sell on Etsy and Ebay.