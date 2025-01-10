GlamourGals McMaster transforms lives one makeover at a time

Student volunteers bring joy and connection to Hamilton's seniors through monthly makeover sessions to combat senior isolation

G lamourGals McMaster is a student-run MSU club that combats senior isolation through monthly makeovers. GlamourGals McMaster is the first Canadian chapter of the GlamourGals Foundation, an American based organization. With over 300 interested volunteers this year, the program has demonstrated a strong dedication to addressing senior isolation.

Anjali Singh, one of the club's co-presidents, emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming environment for both seniors and volunteers. “All the interested volunteers have to be added to our GlamourGals portal. Once they're on there we have a mailing list set up, so we let them know when makeovers are happening,” said Singh.

GlamourGals McMaster works with Caroline Place Retirement Residence in downtown Hamilton. Available volunteers are responsible for their own transportation to the home. Another co-president of GlamourGals McMaster, Ridhi Gopalakrishnan, spoke to the lasting relationships the group has built with residents of the home.

“That's the only senior home and it's also been nice actually because we've been able to build up a really longitudinal relationship with them. I think it's been more than five years now,” said Gopalakrishnan.

These monthly makeup sessions typically last about an hour. Volunteers that are trained by the executives of the club paint and file the nails of the residents.

“In terms of the actual makeovers themselves, we're kind of limited, because there's health and safety concerns. For example, you can't cut the nails of some people because of issues with diabetes. So we are kind of limited to filing and nail polish,” said Serena Cavalier, the vice-president of GlamourGals.

“We're also super cognizant of the role that the seniors play in our community. So you know, trying our best to preserve their autonomy and making sure that they're always feeling comfortable at all of our events . . . Sometimes we go in and a certain senior doesn't want their nails done, so we'd respect that, but also encourage a volunteer to still sit down and chat with them, even if they're not doing their nails so they're still feeling engaged in some sort of way,” said Gopalakrishnan.

The volunteers often experience personal growth as they interact with seniors. “People [volunteers] who might be a little bit more shy at the beginning often have one senior that they really connect with. And then every makeover, they end up sitting and talking with this one individual, ” said Gopalakrishnan.

Cavalier recalled a specific instance when she connected with a senior. They shared they were a labour and delivery nurse when Cavalier disclosed her interest in women's health. “She started giving me all these random tips for that field I was like, “oh, thank you.” It was so cute,” said Cavalier.

Singh mentioned that the volunteers ask the seniors how they define beauty and she noted that their answers changed overtime. “Also really inspiring to see that they've kind of come to realize that beauty is not just on the outside. And even when you get your nails done, it's about that sense of confidence and that self-esteem,” said Singh. The club documents these discussions in their oral history series.

Through the monthly events, the volunteers have witnessed profound changes in the seniors' self-perception. Gopalakrishnan noted that at the start of the year, many seniors were hesitant to have their photos taken, often due to ageist attitudes.

“But that's something I've personally seen evolve over the year, where, as they see the same volunteers again and again, they see their peers getting their nails done and posing for pictures [and] they're more inclined to as well,” said Gopalakrishnan.

The joy the seniors express during these sessions reinforces the value of the initiative. “That's some feedback we've gotten from the staff time and time again . . . Our makeovers are a very highly anticipated social event, they put us on the calendar and then when we walk in, most of the time, the seniors are already there waiting for us. They know what colours they want for their nails,” shared Gopalakrishnan.

“I think we really focus on intergenerational bonding. That's kind of where we shine. I think that's a really integral part of being a part of GlamourGals,” said Singh.

To stay updated on their inspiring journey and see the joy they bring to Hamilton's seniors, you can follow GlamourGals McMaster on Instagram.




