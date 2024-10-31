Halloween provides a much-needed break for university students

As midterms lurk in the dark, spooky season is the perfect time for students to take a mental break and recharge with creativity and community

I t is no surprise that most students feel overwhelmed and overworked during midterm season as assignments, tests and other commitments start to pile up. With a to-do list longer than the Tim Hortons line at MUSC, Halloween offers the perfect opportunity to take a well-deserved break and indulge in light-hearted traditions with those around you.

While your academic commitments might take priority, Halloween is the perfect excuse to schedule social time and prevent burnout from a hectic time at university. Short and intentional breaks away from academics have proven to be an effective strategy in maintaining good cognition and comprehension long-term.

Although taking a day off might seem disruptive to your academic routine, it ultimately enhances knowledge retention and mental health, benefiting students in the long run. Breaks such as Halloween allow students to recollect and organize themselves for any upcoming academic demands, improving well-being, productivity and performance.

Aside from academics, the most obvious perk of Halloween is the social events that allow students to interact with the McMaster community. Halloween socials and activities across campus are an opportunity to reconnect with friends and meet new people in creative settings. Themed-social activities such as costume contests, movie nights and scavenger hunts foster social interactions and bring students together.

These events are particularly impactful for first-year students. While working to solidify study strategies and survive their first round of midterms, they can often feel isolated, especially during stressful times when they are away from home.

Halloween also serves as a creative outlet for many. Planning Halloween costumes, decorating your dorm, or simply walking past the Halloween decor in William's Fresh Café at the Health Sciences Centre brings a sense of festivity. It encourages students to partake in campus events and savour these little moments throughout university life.

With academics being a constant part of a student's life, Halloween offers students more than just a holiday. It is a reminder for students to take a break, connect with others and tap into creativity outside of academic commitments. Taking a small amount of time to enjoy Halloween on campus can make all the difference to help students balance their well-being alongside the academic grind. Take the time off to recharge for the remainder of the semester and enjoy the full scope of university life beyond academics.