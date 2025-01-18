Hamilton cyclists protest passing of Bill 212

Following the passage of Bill 212, cycling groups argue that the bill could undermine progressive urban planning and cycling safety

O n Nov. 25, the Ontario government officially passed Bill 212, a piece of legislation granting the province authority over municipal bike lane decisions and expediting highway construction projects, including Highway 413. Notably, the construction of Highway 413 is exempt from the Environmental Assessment Act, allowing work to proceed before completing consultations Indigenous communities or environmental assessments.

On Oct. 21, Prabmeet Sarkaria, the Ontario minister of transportation, introduced Bill 212, Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time, 2024, which includes the Building Highways Faster and Highway 413 acts. The provincial government argues that the bill will help alleviate traffic congestion by accelerating the construction of key infrastructure projects.

The bill mandates that municipalities seek provincial approval to install bike lanes if doing so involves removing an existing traffic lane. The bill also allows the removal of three major Toronto bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue.

On Nov. 23, 2025, hundreds of people gathered outside Queen’s Park to protest the Ford government’s Bill 212. Many cycling advocates have protested the passage of the bill, who argue that the legislation undermines efforts to promote safe and sustainable transportation.

Similarly, on Oct. 23, 2024, community members in Hamilton organized a bike ride and rally at Hamilton’s city hall in protest against the bill.

Paul Brown, a co-chair of Cycle Hamilton, expressed concerns about how bike lanes in Hamilton could be impacted by the new legislation. He noted that the bill undermines urban planning and infrastructure development at a time when efforts are focused on encouraging individuals to adopt diverse modes of transportation.

“There are many different ways to get to places other than the car and until recently, urban planners have been designing urban centers with this in mind. This bill seems like a step backward, away from forward progression towards improved transportation around the city,” said Brown.

Brown highlighted that bike lanes are essential not only for encouraging healthy lifestyles but also for supporting local businesses. He suggested that cyclists tend to explore their surroundings more, often stopping at local businesses along the bikeways. Promoting cycling, he claimed, benefits the community as a whole.

“I would think that the removal of bike lanes or the discouragement of building bike lanes would therefore affect the amount of people that would get on bikes. I think that politicians down the road can then say that people aren’t riding bikes. I worry politically about what this is the beginning of and we want to just make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Brown.

Brown believes that there is a disconnect between what the public appears to support and prioritise versus the direction taken by the current provincial government.

Following the bike rallies and protests, Brown believes that the primary goal cycling advocates sought to achieve was to ensure that the provincial government recognizes their presence and concerns. "There seems to be a complete forgetting of the fact that there are people that actually ride their bikes year-round,” said Brown.

“These rallies serve as a reminder to the provincial government, but also to the general public, that cyclists are here. People just want to ride their bike to work or ride for fun. We shouldn’t have to calculate our safety every time we hop on a bike,” said Brown.