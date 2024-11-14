Hamilton Fashion Week sets the standard for local fashion

This not-for-profit organization is creating an accessible platform that celebrates local talent and reinvents fashion culture in the city

By: Zoha Alvi, Arts and Culture Contributor

H amilton may be known for its industrial history but it’s quickly becoming a cultural destination—and fashion is at the forefront of this transformation. Hamilton Fashion Week and its events, such as the Runway Project, are providing a platform for local designers and redefining what it means to be an emerging fashion hotspot.

Krystal and Ken Biehler founded Hamilton Fashion Week in 2014 to celebrate and elevate local talent. “We’ve seen a big resurgence in the art and music crowd, but there was nothing for the fashion community. We realized there were very few platforms in Canada, let alone Hamilton,” said Ken.

The Biehlers aim to foster a sense of community that sets Hamilton’s fashion scene apart—a place where creatives can learn and grow together. “In Toronto, the vibe can feel competitive and unprofessional in a lot of ways. We want to create a positive, uplifting sort of environment for everyone to succeed,” Ken suggested. Krystal noted that the local fashion community has developed its own identity rooted in collaboration and creativity rather than rivalry.

One example of Hamilton Fashion Week’s impact is the Hamilton Runway Project, an intimate event designed to make fashion accessible for emerging designers and encourage young talent. The “Falling for Fashion” themed event took place on Oct. 17, 2024, inviting designers to showcase autumn-inspired outfits that highlighted their connection to the craft. Participants presented a single themed look instead of a traditional collection, minimizing the cost and time commitment required.

Audience members were able to engage with designers and vote for their favourite designs, while a panel of industry experts selected two winners: Bobby Raffin and Michelle Brisson.

According to Krystal, one of the main goals for Hamilton Fashion Week is to set new standards creating a reliable, professional and skill-building space for models, photographers and makeup artists. “If people aren’t getting paid, it’s kind of like putting on an art project. But in order to advance things, there needs to be that professional sort of platform to be able to grow,” added Ken.

The Biehlers explained how this mindset has led to Hamilton-based talent standing out, to the point where Hamilton locals are now known for their skills across Ontario and beyond.

For the Biehlers, Hamilton Fashion Week is about more than just putting on a show—it’s about creating a space where community meets creativity. “When we started, if you asked a group of people if they’d ever been to a fashion show, the answer was almost always no. But now I feel like we’ve made fashion part of the local culture and we hope to grow that,” said Ken.

They emphasized the importance of taking initiative, particularly for young, aspiring designers without access to big-city resources. “Every young person should have an opportunity to carry on in any career that they want, with successes and resources available to them within their grasp. Just do it, you never know what’s going to take off," said Ken.

Krystal also encouraged young designers to get connected and showcase their work on social media, saying, “You can get started with literally nothing. Don’t be afraid, just do it and have fun with it!” Beyond creativity, Ken highlighted the importance of a business mindset, urging designers to also consider marketability and target audiences.

As Hamilton Fashion Week continues to grow, so does the city’s fashion community, gaining momentum as a creative capital with each new event. Looking ahead, their 11th annual gala show is set for Feb. 15, 2025. For Krystal and Ken, this journey is just beginning, as they are focused on expanding Hamilton Fashion Week and supporting the next generation of creatives who will define Hamilton’s unique creative future in fashion.