Hamilton Skater's Journey with 'Disney on Ice presents Magic In The Stars'

Beyond the magic is one boy's dreams of skating amongst his favourite characters



In the shimmering world of figure skating, many reflect on seeing a certain Mouse taking center rink. But, most don't imagine themselves standing right next to Mickey himself when they grow up. With Disney on Ice presents Magic In The Stars coming to Hamilton, we wanted to share the story of one Hamiltonian who made a wish upon a star.

Thomas Turner's journey from attending Disney on Ice as a kid, to competitive skating and eventually performing in Disney On Ice shows was nothing short of magical.

Turner, who grew up in Hamilton, fondly recalled watching Disney on Ice shows when he was younger.

"I have always loved Disney movies and skating, so what better profession for me than becoming a skater with the show," he said.

Headshot of Thomas Turner, skater with Disney on Ice presents Magic In The Stars. C/O Disney On Ice

Turner reminisced about his childhood favorites, like Buzz Lightyear from Disney/Pixar's Toy Story and Peter Pan. Yet, as he delved deeper into the world of Disney on Ice, his affinity shifted towards characters like Eugene "Flynn" Rider from Disney's Tangled, whom he enjoyed portraying on the ice alongside other beloved Disney characters.

Although figure skating is a test of endurance and technical skill that takes years of mastery, becoming a performer for Disney on Ice was a bit of a shift for Turner.

"Competitive figure skating and performing with Disney on Ice are two completely different forms of skating," said Turner. "The shift was so enjoyable. My favorite part about competitive skating was always the performance and entertainment side of it, so being able to fully focus on that aspect was a dream come true."

Every show presented an opportunity for Turner to perform as or with his favorite Disney characters, a privilege he cherished. "What’s so special about our show is it has the most characters out of any Disney on Ice production," he proudly mentioned, reflecting on the diverse array of characters that came to life on the ice.

This year's theme for Disney on Ice is 'Magic in the Stars', which features the characters and stories from Frozen 2, Encanto, Aladdin, Princess and the Frog, as well as other fan-favourites.

Amidst the glittering performances, Turner spoke about the show that stands out in his mind the most — his first show in fact. His family drove from Hamilton to Orlando, Flordia, home of Walt Disney World Resort. He described the overwhelming feeling of seeing his family in the audience.

"It was such an incredible night, I loved having my family there because without them I would not be where I am today," he expressed, the pride and gratitude evident in his voice.

Balancing the demands of tour life with personal commitments was no easy feat, but Turner continues to approach it with gratitude and adaptability.

"Finding a good work-life balance was an interesting component of tour life for me," he acknowledged. Despite the ever-changing routines and locations, he found solace in exploring new cities during days off and cherishing moments with his Disney on Ice family.

As Turner continues to shine on the ice, he has kept himself grounded in his aspirations and gratitude for the opportunities ahead.

"I loved portraying multiple characters in the show and was grateful for every opportunity I had," he expressed, his passion for bringing joy to audiences evident in every performance.

In the realm where dreams met reality, Thomas Turner's journey with Disney On Ice presents Magic In The Stars was a testament to the enduring magic of storytelling, the power of collaboration and the boundless joy found in bringing beloved characters to life on the ice. As he glided gracefully from one show to the next, his spirit remained undaunted, his heart forever entwined with the enchantment of Disney.

Disney on Ice presents Magic In The Stars takes place on March 14-17, 2024 at the FirstOntario Centre. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.