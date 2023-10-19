Hamilton Theatre Inc. showcases musical theatre for the community

Back for their 2023-2024 season, Hamilton Theatre Inc. is putting on several popular Broadway musicals for the community to enjoy

Hamilton Theatre Inc. was founded in 1956 by a group of individuals passionate about musicals and the dramatic arts. The purpose of the theatre was to bring beloved Broadway musicals to the community, both to entertain theatre-goers and as an opportunity to help actors hone their skills.

McMaster University alumnus Riane Leonard has been a consistent member at HTI. Leonard has also been involved with Board of Directors, has worked as a secretary for HTI, and has worked with HTI social media.

The theatre is an outlet for those who have a passion for arts and performance and a training ground for those who are looking to pursue theatre professionally. There opportunities for everyone to get involved, depending on their interests, whether working on behind-the-scenes aspects, performing or just attending the show.

HTI is also unique not only because it is completely volunteer-run, but also because it focuses on highlighting shows that are not usually put into the spotlight, with an emphasis on inclusive and diverse performances so that all groups are represented in theatre.

HTI has just come off a sold out season in 2022-2023. Leonard has said that people are very excited to see what the theatre has to offer this year, even buying tickets in advance for the spring shows.

Leonard explained the process for organizing performances at HTI has a lot of steps. First is assembling a show selection committee; this committee chooses the plays for the season. From here, HTI builds the production team applications and then, later, hosts cast auditions. Then, rehearsals and promotions for the show can begin to get the show ready to be performed.

Leonard hoped that everyone who comes to visit the theatre walks away with a desire to see more community-based theatre.

“I hope that they themselves want to become interested in the theatre, either volunteering, auditioning or supporting by coming out to shows. Also, [they can see] just what else Hamilton has to offer because there's just a lot of rich arts and theatre going on in the city at any given time,” said Leonard.

There are many chances for students to become involved with HTI if they have a passion for theatre and musicals. Opportunities includes everything from auditions to perform to technical or artistic crew, production and ushering.

HTI also offers a student ticket rate for anyone who wants to go see the show.

HTI is located at 140 Macnab St. N. and during the 2023-2024 season, their sixty-fifth season, HTI will be presenting three shows: Fun Home, Seussical and The Prom. Tickets can be found here.