Haunt for a Cure: spooktacular fun with a purpose

McMaster’s Engineering Society and McMaster’s Relay For Life host a Halloween-themed fundraising event to support the Canadian Cancer Society

M cMaster’s chapter of Relay For Life and the McMaster Engineering Society came together to host their first Haunt for a Cure event on Oct. 26, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event was held at the John Hodgins Engineering Field and aimed to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Co-president of McMaster's Relay For Life, Emma Detomasi, expressed excitement about the collaboration ahead of the event.

“In a sense, it’s a mini Relay for Life event. All the funds that are raised go through McMaster relay directly to the Canadian Cancer Society … There’s going to be a luminary ceremony which is meant to honour survivors. There’s going to be cancer survivors coming to speak at the event and alongside that all the people attending the event are going to be doing different activities,” said Detomasi.

Chloe Ko, the survivors and ceremonies coordinator of Relay For Life, highlighted that her favourite part of the event is the luminary ceremony held on the John Hodgins Engineering Field. “Everybody gets a bag, it's called a luminary and they get to write why they relay ... we put a candle in it, and w light them all up and line the track with them. We just get to have a solemn moment around the track,” she said.

The main part of the event was the luminary walk-a-thon to honour lives affected by cancer. Attendees also enjoyed live music and activities including sports, line dancing and games. Tickets were sold through Eventbrite at $15 for general admission and $10 for McMaster students.

The planning for the event was a joint effort between McMaster Relay for Life and the engineering society, made possible through Kristina Siiman. Siiman is the other co-president of McMaster Relay for Life and a community integration coordinator for the McMaster Engineering Society.

“It’s our first time running it [Haunt for a Cure]. It’s in association with the McMaster Engineering Society … but all the funds go to McMaster Relay ... We’re hoping to make it an annual thing,” said Detomasi.

Both Detomasi and Ko noted the significance of including stories from cancer survivors at this event. “That’s another great way for people to feel like what they’re doing has an impact because they’re hearing it from a survivor, someone who’s walked through this journey themselves ... It’s also really great for survivors who attend the event," said Ko.

As they look to the future, both leaders expressed hope for the event’s growth. “It’s our [Relay at Mac's] 20th year and we’ve raised over 1.25 million dollars,” said Detomasi.

Detomasi and Ko encouraged students to get involved, emphasizing that even small contributions can lead to significant change. “Even though you are one person attending the event, just showing up, it does make a huge difference,” said Ko.

“Life is bigger than cancer. Together, we are bigger than cancer,” concluded Ko, summarizing the spirit of the event.

The inaugural Haunt for a Cure event provided both a fun and festive atmosphere and reinforced the importance of community support in the fight against cancer. Keep up with McMaster Relay for Life and the McMaster Engineering Society through their social media platforms for future events, information and more!