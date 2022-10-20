How the Varsity Leadership Committee supports fellow McMaster athletes 

This behind-the-scenes group of McMaster athletes is addressing common concerns faced by student athletes

The Varsity Leadership Committee is a group of athletes from teams across McMaster University. The committee strives to advocate for McMaster teams, improve the student athlete experience and tackle some of the common challenges faced by student athletes.

This year, the committee is emphasizing equal exposure and support for all of McMaster’s sports teams.

Competitions for different university sports teams can be organized by U Sports, Ontario University Athletics or as club sports and competing in different governing bodies can mean entirely different experiences.

Christina Stratford is one of the co-presidents of this year’s Varsity Leadership Committee and a member of the McMaster women’s volleyball team. As a U Sports player, Stratford acknowledged the challenges faced by other OUA and club athletes.

“Last year, it kind of brought to light the different treatment and the different opportunities [outside of] U Sports teams. Our big goal is to help get that exposure and hopefully start to get the opportunities that U Sports athletes get for athletes on those OUA or club teams,” said Stratford.

In the past, the committee increased coverage by promoting all upcoming sport events on their social media. They also encouraged athletes to attend other McMaster games through contests or promotions.

The committee has plans to further bridge the gap between club, OUA and U Sports teams by encouraging interactions between athletes. Arianne Soriano, the other co-president of this year’s committee and a point guard on the McMaster women’s basketball team, is spearheading these plans to create new opportunities for athletes to meet and build relationships.

“Going into my first year, I had no idea that we had a sailing team. I didn’t know much about the lacrosse team [or] the field hockey team. Over my years, I was able to develop relationships with players on those teams and I think it’s what enhances the student-athlete experience even more,” said Soriano.

Mental health is another common concern of student athletes and the committee is also a strong advocate for intiatives aimed at improving athlete and student mental health.

“In general, a lot of times, as athletes we put a lot of stress on ourselves between school and performing well. [We focus on] that mental health piece,” said Stratford.

Previously, the committee organized multiple panels and workshops for athletes on Bell Let’s Talk Day, including one of which featured Canadian sports journalist and mental health advocate, Michael Landsberg.

In addition to their involvement in athlete mental health, the committee has also organized outreach events within the McMaster student population and local community to encourage folks to get involved with the athletics community. These events includes games dedicated to Bell Let’s Talk, a Pride Celebration game and toy drive for local organizations.

As part of building strng community realtions, the committee works closely with the McMaster Athletics Department and different coaches and members within the athletics community. As a student-run committee, they are able to offer a unique perspective on the student-athlete experience at McMaster.

“Speaking from my own experiences, there’s so many times where I just don’t feel like I can talk to someone. It’s such a different perspective being a student-athlete from what the department can see, and they don’t always know what to offer. I think it’s really important having a committee especially run by athletes, and the purpose [being] for athletes,” explained Soriano.

Overall, through their various initatives and outreach, the Varsity Leadership Committee strives to better support and meet the needs of fellow McMaster athletes.