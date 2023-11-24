Late local artist's landscape exhibition on show in Dundas

The Dundas Museum and Archives is showcasing the work of late local artist Catherine Gibbon with a specialized nature-based focus exhibition

F rom Oct. 4 to Dec. 2, the Dundas Museum and Archives is showcasing Catherine Gibbon's art in a specially designed exhibition.

Catherine Gibbon was an artist based in Dundas who was also the founding member of Carnegie Gallery. She was a graduate of McMaster University with a degree in Art History. Gibbon was a self-taught artist who also received some mentoring from the Dundas Valley School of Art.

Her passions consisted of the environment and her art. Gibbon also worked as an Artist in Residence in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan. Her talents also extended to playing the wooden flute, and she performed with local traditional music groups.

Gibbon has showcased work in galleries in England, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, as well as public collections nationally and abroad.

The exhibition at the Dundas Museum and Archives is titled "Home / Ground," and it features artwork from Gibbon's estate.

"[It focuses] on works of a smaller scale that reflect the artist’s quest to capture landscapes both familiar and new," states the Dundas Museum and Archives website.

The event is free to attend, and it exhibits both drawings and paintings. The exhibition could be a great opportunity to pay tribute to a local artist if you are interested in the visual arts or environmental art.