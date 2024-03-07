LitLive reading series brings local writers and readers together

This monthly reading series taking place the Staircase Theatre spotlights diverse creative writers of all literary forms and gives them an opportunity to share their work with the community

T he LitLive Reading Series is a local monthly reading series for writers to share their work with the community. Founded by Kerry Schooley in 1995, the series showcases a diverse range of Canadian and local writers. The events takes place on the first Sunday of each month and run from September through June at the Staircase Theatre, located on Dundurn St. N. There is also a livestream option available and admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The series has featured writers who specialize in a variety of literary forms, including poets, short story writers, novelists and non-fiction writers. The range of presenters also adds another unique touch to their events. Each series is accompanied by a specific theme, and writers are encouraged to read their work according to how they believe it fits.

The series is currently hosted by committee members Anuja Varghese and Brent van Staalduinen, both of whom are award-winning writers based in Hamilton. Varghese was recently awarded the Governor General's Literary Award for her debut short story collection Chrysalis, and van Staalduinen has authored five books and was awarded the Kerry Schooley Book Award in 2021. The two writers alternate between hosting the reading series.

LitLive has featured a number of published writers, including award winners, but there is also space for emerging writers who are not published to showcase their work.

Students should check out the next LitLive event for excellent and varied literary work, an opportunity to engage with the community and even an opportunity to connect with established writers. For those with a love for anything literary, the LitLive Reading Series is a great way to further engage with your passion.