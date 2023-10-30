Marauders share in the Halloween spirit

The Silhouette sits down with team members from the women's cross country and soccer team to hear how they are celebrating Halloween this year

Many of the Marauder teams have plans to celebrate Halloween together, including women's cross country and women's soccer teams.

The Silhouette sat down with Olivia MacAskill from the cross country team and Ravina Braich and Nikki Pourgoutzidis from the soccer team to hear more about their plans.

The Silhouette: Do you like Halloween?

MacAskill: I do really enjoy Halloween. I think it’s really fun to show some Halloween spirit around the team and at practice. I think this day also serves as a nice reminder that it doesn’t have to be so serious all the time and we can keep working on getting stronger as a team and put some good work in at practice, all while having some fun with costumes. I am also a strength and conditioning student coach at [McMaster University], and this year I’ve heard word that there will be a costume contest between the coaches and student coaches. I am definitely looking forward to that and I hope my peanut butter toast costume is received well by the judging panel.

I think it’s really fun to show some Halloween spirit around the team and at practice. I think this day also serves as a nice reminder that it doesn’t have to be so serious all the time and we can keep working on getting stronger as a team and put some good work in at practice, all while having some fun with costumes. Olivia MacAskill, team member, Marauders cross country

Braich and Pourgoutzidis: We do, we really like to dress up and get candy.

The Silhouette: What is your Halloween costume this year?

MacAskill: At practice this year I think I will wear my peanut butter toast costume. There is a matching jam suit to go with it. [They are] a couples costume from Spirit Halloween that I usually convince a teammate to wear with me every year for practice, so hopefully someone steps up with some good Halloween spirit.

Braich and Pourgoutzidis: We are going to be Barbie and the three musketeers, from a Barbie movie, where it's Barbie and her three friends [as the musketeers].

The Silhouette: What is your favourite Halloween memory at Mac?

MacAskill: I remember in first year we had a practice on Halloween, I didn’t wear a costume and I wasn’t expecting my teammates to wear any either. When I arrived to practice, I remember seeing some of the upper year boys dressed in some fun outfits, including a cow costume! Paula, our coach, has also dressed her dog Lily up in some cute costumes over the years and even owns one of those big inflatable costumes as well, which has made an appearance before. After first year, my friends and I always made an effort to wear costumes to the practices that fell around Halloween. In my second year I took the Hawaiian theme approach. . .It seemed simple and an outfit I could easily run in. In the third and fourth year the toast costumes came out. I can’t say this costume is the easiest to run in, but it is definitely the most fun! I think that will be the plan again for this year as well.

In the third and fourth year the toast costumes came out. I can’t say this costume is the easiest to run in, but it is definitely the most fun! I think that will be the plan again for this year as well. Olivia MacAskill, team member, Marauders cross country

What are you most excited about for your first Halloween at Mac?

Braich: I’m excited to see what everyone dresses up as and to meet new people this Halloween.

Pourgoutzidis: I’m excited for a floor trick or treating event. Our floor is going to walk around and trick or treat at people’s dorm rooms.