Marauders swimming takes home medals from divisional competition

After many impressive performances throughout the season , McMaster swimming teams take home medals from Merrily Stratten Divisional Championships

T he McMaster men and women’s swim teams competed in the Merrily Stratten Divisional Championships, hosted by the University of Toronto on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, 2025. The men’s team was able to capture a silver medal while the women’s team finished with a bronze medal.

In the first day of competition, the women’s side put forth four of their highest level swimmers. This included Shaunna Walker-de Jong, Ashley Ko, Michelle Wang and Amy Tian. The group finished third in the 200 metre relay.

On the men’s side on the first day of divisionals, Hayden Yeung finished first in the 100 metre breaststroke. Brian Dietz also won a gold medal in the 1,500 metre freestyle.

On the men’s side on the first day of Divisionals, Hayden Yeung finished first in the 100 metre breaststroke.

The second day of competition came with even more highs for the Marauder teams. Similar to the women’s team, the men’s relay team consisted of four top swimmers, those being Colin Campbell, Jacob Pawlak, Preston McMann and Hayden Yeung.

This men's group finished third in the 200 metre relay, adding points to the Marauder’s total score. Yeung also picked up another gold medal finish in the 50 metre breaststroke.

On the women’s side, Ko continued her standout first-year results with a third place finish in the 200 metre individual medley and 400 metre freestyle. Ko has had over five first place finishes in events so far this season, with the results from divisionals adding to these.

Ko has over five first-place finishes in events so far this season, with the results from divisionals adding to these.

This successful weekend for the Marauders swimming team was the final competition of the fall semester. The team will compete in a meet at home on Jan. 18.