Marauders win big at home swim meet

Men's and women's swim teams take home several medals, finish with the most points out of all teams

O n Saturday, Jan. 17, 2025 the Marauders swim team participated in back-to-back meets at their home invitational. The Marauders came out on top, getting the most points out of all the other schools.

The day was split into two competitions. The first half was a tri-meet against the Guelph Gryphons and the Waterloo Warriors. The second was a dual meet against the Brock Badgers.

The Marauders made strong performances across the board, with a particularly notable one from first-year swimmer Brian Dietz. He competed in three races: the 200-metre men’s freestyle, 100-metre backstroke and the 400-metre individual medley, coming first, second and first, respectively. All together, Dietz took home three medals.

It was also a great start to the day for the women’s team. Much like the men's team, younger swimmers made their mark. First-year Nicole Carter came first in the 200-metre individual medley, second in the 100-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre breaststroke.

Her teammate, second-year student Mikaela Blake, also performed well, capturing gold and silver in the 50-metre and 100-metre backstroke, respectively.

Third-year student Michelle Wang won two golds in the women’s 50-metre butterfly and the 100-metre backstroke.

As the first half of the day came to a close, McMaster finished first overall with a combined sum of 1843 points.

But it did not stop there for the Marauders. In their dual meet against the Brock Badgers, McMaster scored 2,015 points. The men contributed 989 of those points and the women contributed 1,026 points. Sara Gray, a first-year swimmer, took home three golds in the 100-metre breaststroke, 50-metre breaststroke and the 200-metre Individual Medley.

Wang also tallied up a few more medals, winning gold in the 100-metre butterfly and 50-metre freestyle and silver in the 50-metre backstroke.

This successful event was the last invitational for the Marauders swim team. Next, they will compete in the OUA championships in Markham, ON, from Feb. 7 - Feb. 9, 2025.